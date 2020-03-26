Concert venues are closed for a while, but musicians aren’t stopping. Many are turning to streaming performances. Some are paid, some are free and others are asking for tips.
We compiled a list of the concerts we know are coming, and we’ll be keeping the list updated as announcements are made.
All times listed are Central Daylight Time.
Thursday, March 26
Sofi Tukker
The pop duo hosts a daily live stream.
When: Noon
Where: Facebook
Geoff Rickly
The Thursday singer will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Colin Roberts Music
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Facebook
Ian Munsick
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Vanessa Carlton
The singer-songwriter will host a live performance before her new album, "Love Is Art," is released Friday.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Melissa Etheridge
The singer-songwriter will host a daily live stream.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Facebook
Amanda Shires
The country singer-songwriter will broadcast her series, "I So Lounging."
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: YouTube
Ben Gibbard
The Death Cab For Cutie frontman continues his Live From Home series.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Facebook
Dave Matthews
Dave Matthews will play a 30-minute live set as part of Verizon's weekly Pay It Forward Live series.
When: 7 p.m.
Diplo
The DJ has been spinning a minimum of a two-hour DJ set every night.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram
Friday, March 27
Peter Bjorn and John
The pop group will host a 36-hour live stream that will feature performances and DJ sets to be featured include Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi and OLSSON, Studio Barnhus's Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács, among others. Peter Bjorn and John will perform at 4 p.m.
When: 8 a.m.
Where: Twitch
Jeremy Bolm
The Touche Amore singer will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Brennley Brown
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn
The banjo duo will do a Lockdown Livestream every Friday through April 10.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Facebook
Tennessee Jet
The country singer will broadcast "The Tennessee Jet Show."
When: 9 p.m.
Where: Facebook
Mike Schlesinger, Rebecca Lowry
The first Social Resonance stream will be broadcast from The Sydney in Benson.
When: 9:30 p.m.
Where: Facebook
Saturday, March 28
Lainey Wilson
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Beach Slang
The punk band will host a paid stream via Stageit.com.
When: 4 p.m.
Where: Stageit.com
Ben Folds
The singer-songwriter and pianist will broadcast a live show from Sydney Australia, where his tour was forced to stop.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Patreon
Sunday, March 29
Larry Fleet
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
iHeart Living Room Concert for America
Elton John, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more will each broadcast from their living rooms for a concert raising money for Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Fox TV stations, iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app
Monday, March 30
Tim Kinsella
Formerly of Cap'n Jazz, Kinsella will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Logan Mize
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Garth Brooks
The country star's weekly live show will feature him playing requests by fans.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Facebook
#Homefest
James Cordenw ill host performances from Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, BTS, David Blaine, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Will Ferrell and more.
When: 9 p.m.
Where: CBS, Facebook, Instagram
Tuesday, March 31
Sam Riggs
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Phish
Every Tuesday, the jam band is broadcasting archival videos.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: YouTube
Wednesday, April 1
Chris Conley
The Saves the Day singer will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Instagram
John King
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Thursday, April 2
Colin Roberts Music
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Facebook
Noah Guthrie
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Friday, April 3
Dennis Lyxzen
The Refused singer will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Seaforth
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Saturday, April 4
Walker County
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Sunday, April 5
Kameron Marlowe
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Monday, April 6
Jo Dee Messina
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
Tuesday, April 7
Jameson Rodgers
Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day.
When: 3 p.m.
Where: Instagram
