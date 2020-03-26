Music in the Park

Marcos and Sabor perform during a session of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment's (PACE) Music in the Park concert series at Bayliss Park on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. The free, six-week series runs through July 26 with concerts taking place on Wednesdays and movies showing on Fridays. Tonight, Alfred Hitchcock's "North by Northwest" will screen at 8:45 p.m. The full schedule can be found at paceartsiowa.org.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Concert venues are closed for a while, but musicians aren’t stopping. Many are turning to streaming performances. Some are paid, some are free and others are asking for tips.

We compiled a list of the concerts we know are coming, and we’ll be keeping the list updated as announcements are made.

All times listed are Central Daylight Time.

Thursday, March 26

Sofi Tukker

The pop duo hosts a daily live stream.

When: Noon

Where: Facebook

Geoff Rickly

The Thursday singer will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Instagram

Colin Roberts Music

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Facebook

Ian Munsick

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Vanessa Carlton

The singer-songwriter will host a live performance before her new album, "Love Is Art," is released Friday. 

When: 5 p.m. 

Where: Instagram

Melissa Etheridge

The singer-songwriter will host a daily live stream.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Facebook

Amanda Shires

The country singer-songwriter will broadcast her series, "I So Lounging."

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: YouTube

Ben Gibbard

The Death Cab For Cutie frontman continues his Live From Home series.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Facebook

Dave Matthews

Dave Matthews will play a 30-minute live set as part of Verizon's weekly Pay It Forward Live series. 

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Twitter and Yahoo

Diplo

The DJ has been spinning a minimum of a two-hour DJ set every night. 

When: 9 p.m.

Where: YouTube or Twitch or Instagram

Friday, March 27

Peter Bjorn and John

The pop group will host a 36-hour live stream that will feature performances and DJ sets to be featured include Shout Out Louds, Freja The Dragon, Tussilago, Esther, Johnossi and OLSSON, Studio Barnhus's Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács, among others. Peter Bjorn and John will perform at 4 p.m. 

When: 8 a.m.

Where: Twitch

Jeremy Bolm

The Touche Amore singer will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Instagram

Brennley Brown

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn

The banjo duo will do a Lockdown Livestream every Friday through April 10.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Facebook

Tennessee Jet

The country singer will broadcast "The Tennessee Jet Show."

When: 9 p.m.

Where: Facebook

Mike Schlesinger, Rebecca Lowry

The first Social Resonance stream will be broadcast from The Sydney in Benson.

When: 9:30 p.m.

Where: Facebook

Saturday, March 28

Lainey Wilson

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Beach Slang

The punk band will host a paid stream via Stageit.com.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Stageit.com

Ben Folds

The singer-songwriter and pianist will broadcast a live show from Sydney Australia, where his tour was forced to stop. 

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Patreon

Sunday, March 29

Larry Fleet

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

iHeart Living Room Concert for America

Elton John, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw and more will each broadcast from their living rooms for a concert raising money for Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Fox TV stations, iHeartMedia radio stations and the iHeartRadio app

Monday, March 30

Tim Kinsella

Formerly of Cap'n Jazz, Kinsella will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Instagram

Logan Mize

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Garth Brooks

The country star's weekly live show will feature him playing requests by fans.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Facebook

#Homefest

James Cordenw ill host performances from Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, BTS, David Blaine, Dua Lipa, John Legend, Will Ferrell and more.

When: 9 p.m.

Where: CBS, FacebookInstagram

Tuesday, March 31

Sam Riggs

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Phish

Every Tuesday, the jam band is broadcasting archival videos. 

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: YouTube

Wednesday, April 1

Chris Conley

The Saves the Day singer will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Instagram

John King

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Thursday, April 2

Colin Roberts Music

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Facebook

Noah Guthrie

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Friday, April 3

Dennis Lyxzen

The Refused singer will take part in Anti-Matter's live stream.

When: 2 p.m. 

Where: Instagram

Seaforth

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Saturday, April 4

Walker County

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Sunday, April 5

Kameron Marlowe

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Monday, April 6

Jo Dee Messina

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

Tuesday, April 7

Jameson Rodgers

Romeo Entertainment Group is hosting artists every day. 

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Instagram

