Like most things, the COVID-19 virus has impacted city sports in Council Bluffs.
In an effort to help prevent the spread of the virus, the City of Council Bluffs has pushed back some spring and summer programs for approximately one month. Other decisions, like the opening of city pools are still being evaluated.
While the city has a plan in place, recreation and events manager for the city of Council Bluffs Kelsey Bocken says the situation is fluid.
“We are taking guidance from the city, the mayor and his chief of staff,” she said. “It’s kind of trickling down to us. Something could change tomorrow, but this is the plan as of now.”
No decision regarding city swimming pools has been made at this time.
“We don’t have any information about swim lessons at this time or if they will be affected,” Bocken said. “We don’t want to cancel swim lessons prematurely, but will continue to seek guidance from the governor, CDC, health department, etc.”
The city will continue to try to balance safety with convenience.
“We will do everything possible to keep the duration of the season the same and not shorten the season or remove games,” Bocken said. “With that said, some sports may run until the later summer months.”
All registration deadlines will remain the same. For refunds, call the Parks and Recreation office at 712-890-5291.
Bocken says Facebook is the best way to stay up-to-date on this ever-evolving situation. The city’s page can be found at Facebook.com/CityofCB.
Listed below are the new start dates for city sports leagues.
Adult Softball
Original start date: April 8, 2020
New start date: May 6, 2020
Original Coaches Meeting: March 31, 2020
New Coaches Meeting: April 28, 2020
Youth Baseball
Original start date: May 4, 2020
New start date: June 1, 2020
Coaches Meeting: TBD
Girls Fast-pitch Softball
Original start date: May 4, 2020
New start date: June 1, 2020
Coaches Meeting: TBD
Tee ball
Start date remains the same: June 1, 2020
Coaches Meeting: TBD
Machine Pitch Softball
Start date remains the same: June 1, 2020
Coaches Meeting: TBD
Youth Tennis Camp
Start dates remain the same: June 9, 2020 (first session)
