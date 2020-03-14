Get through the weekend.
That’s the plan right now for Brian Cadwallader, owner of Caddy’s and The Salty Dog restaurants in Council Bluffs, and likely many restaurant owners in the metro area.
“The big thing right now, what I keep telling everybody, is let’s just get through this weekend,” Cadwallader said. “I think we just all need to wait, see this out and do it one weekend at a time. The initial shock will scare people a bit — but we all have to keep going.”
As the novel coronavirus — this particular strain is known as COVID-19 — spreads and precautions are taken, the local economy is going to take a hit in the near-term — with the cancellation of numerous events, including the NCAA men’s basketball tournament — which had first and second round games planned in Omaha — and likely in the long-term, with the cancellation of the College World Series in Omaha.
Cadwallader said he’s hopeful things in Council Bluffs, at least in areas, won’t take a huge hit. He noted Caddy’s was full at lunch time Friday.
“Last night (Thursday), I was expecting to have dismal sales at Caddy’s and The Salty Dog,” he said. “And we had a pretty good night.”
Cadwallader said a distinction for restaurants and bars during the economic slowdown will be drawn between establishments that rely heavily on events and those that don’t.
“What I believe is the neighborhood bar will do OK in this situation,” he said. “People aren’t traveling, they can’t go on spring break. I don’t think those will be as impacted as say downtown Omaha, the Capitol District, where they were relying on March Madness games, concerts and other events.”
“If you’re one of those in that are, it’s going to be detrimental,” he added, mentioning worry of closures.
That’s especially true with the cancellation of the College World Series.
“The CWS, traditionally the hotels and motels fill up pretty well here,” Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Interim President Tom Hanafan said about visitors to the area. “Dodge Riverside Golf Course has an influx. Restaurants on west side of town and beyond do pretty well. It’s a two-week long event for some people. It will have a big effect.”
“Then you have your local people, it’s a social event. They aren’t traveling anywhere — yet they’re going to the game. They might tailgate in Council Bluffs, go to a restaurant,” Hanafan continued. “Food and beverage will be affected.”
Cadwallader was hopeful turnout for the annual Omaha Slumbuster youth baseball tournament, which draws teams from across the nation in the month of June, doesn’t go down without the College World Series. The Salty Dog, located on South 24th Street across the interstate from the Council Bluffs Recreation Complex, sees its biggest sales in June.
The Slumpbuster brings in so many young people and their families, Cadwallader said.
The tournament is currently on as scheduled, according to Omaha Slumbuster officials, who put out a statement the tournament would be exploring “new options to add value to the event” with the traditional draw — the CWS — canceled.
Cadwallader said he’s maintaining a full schedule for his employees currently.
“We’ll make adjustments on Monday, depending on weekend sales. I think that’ll give a good indication of where everything stands,” he said. “We’re going to see what we’re all made of here.”
A lot of businesses will be put to the test. At Anytime Tees in Council Bluffs, owner Rachel Nagunst said she had orders canceled Thursday and Friday — one of them a dog boarding business that had a number of cancellations and decided against a shirt order.
“They needed to hold on before spending that money,” she said.
And those event cancellations? Tough for a apparel screen printing business.
“A lot of what we print for is events and sports and schools — as they cancel events, that eliminates the need for shirts,” Nagunst said.
If high school sports seasons start getting canceled, “that’ll be a big hit.”
Compounding the pain is the timing — January and February are generally among the weaker months for retail businesses, coming on the heals of the holiday shopping season. Nagunst said March is usually when things pick up, with spring sports, parades, summer sports and a summer full of events on the horizon.
For now, that’s all in flux.
“As a business owner you have to keep in mind your employees are counting on you as an income,” she said. “We’re going to try our best not to interrupt hours. We’ll keep an eye on our spending, tighten up.”
Nagunst said her business will stay proactive, thinking about clients that will still be in need of apparel.
“And then honestly, it’s just waiting it out. Get in the clear and get things back to normal — I’m just hoping we can withstand that,” she said.
The local movie theater — AMC Council Bluffs 17 on 23d Avenue — said Friday it fully supports the Centers for Disease Control’s “social distancing” guidelines.
Starting today through April 30, AMC is cutting its seating capacity by 50% in every auditorium.
In addition to social distancing, AMC stated they have increased its cleaning protocols with a focus on cleaning high-touch areas — kiosks, counter tops, restrooms, handrails and doorknobs — once an hour. Auditoriums are being cleaned between every showtime, the company said in a release.
“With this action, we are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen,” Adam Aron, CEO and president of AMC Theatres, said in the press release.
Aron stated they are closely monitoring the guidance of the CDC, and complying with all directives from federal, state and local health and government authorities.
Like the theater, Cadwallader’s restaurants are among the large number of area businesses and organizations that are increasing cleaning efforts as well, wiping down surfaces, switching to disposable cups and utensils, among many precautions.
Hanafan said a number of local businesses that aren’t public facing aren’t allowing visitors, mentioning a couple of planned tours by the chamber that were canceled.
On Friday, Facebook released information on tools its offering businesses affected by COVID-19. A business resource hub is available at bit.ly/2TLCtG6.
The No. 1 thing people in the area can do right when it comes to the economy, when it comes to supporting their fellow community members working a job where working from home isn’t an option?
“I’m always encouraging people to buy local,” Nagunst said. “Especially right now, even more than normal.”
One idea, floating around social media throughout the country, is buying gift cards directly from local businesses to provide a cash infusion in the face of possible declining patronage.
“Here in the Midwest, we can always recover. People are genuinely a little bit more about ‘hometown’ here, hometown businesses, asking how we can help,” Hanafan added. “That’s a big deal.”
— Staff writer Emmalee Scheibe contributed to this report.
