A group of community partners in Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County have come together to provide personal protective equipment and other tools in the fight against COVID-19.
The program offers small businesses — whether they’re looking to reopen or emain open — in Pottawattamie County guidance, sanitizing products and personal protective equipment, according to information provided by the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Back2Biz-PPE Initiative offers face masks and SIREtizer — hand sanitizer created by the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy ethanol plant — at no cost. Additionally, the program offers in-person consultations with Pottawattamie County Public Health and a “Consumer Confidence” recognition to display at a business. There’s also business assistance from the local Small Business Development Center at Iowa Western Community College on business model pivots, financial organization, bookkeeping, e-commerce, marketing, social media, content creation and more.
The program is open to any business in Pottawattamie County with 25 or fewer employees.
For more information to apply or to schedule an appointment call 712-325-3350 or go to bit.ly/37rqLpf.
Funders for the program include the Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Southwest Iowa Foundation. Partners in the initiative include the chamber, Pottawattamie County Public Health, the City of Council Bluffs, the Small Business Development Center and the Western Iowa Development Association.
