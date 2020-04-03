With three more weeks added to school shutdowns, school officials are working on plans for more at-home learning.
Gov. Kim Reynolds directed schools to remain closed through April 30 during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Most local schools plan to resume in-person instruction on May 4.
The time will not have to be made up as long as school districts at least offer voluntary enrichment at-home learning. Districts that apply for and receive state approval of their plans can provide for-credit instruction. An application form is expected to be posted on the Iowa Department of Education website by Monday.
Lewis Central Community School District officials will wait until they have seen the application to decide whether to seek permission to provide for-credit instruction, Superintendent Eric Knost said in a letter emailed to parents Thursday night.
“Once we have all the available information, we will review the requirements and see what possibilities may exist for our LC community during this announced closure extension,” he said. “I highly encourage parents to keep their children involved in what we are currently providing for learning opportunities.”
Council Bluffs Community School District will announce plans next week for its at-home learning program going forward, said Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.
St. Albert Catholic Schools intends to continue to offer learning opportunities, according to a letter from the administration team emailed to families Thursday.
“Here at St. Albert Catholic Schools, we remain committed to the education of your child,” it stated. “We are currently in the process of updating our teaching and learning plan, as we now know that we will not be resuming school for direct, face-to-face instruction from their teacher during the month of April.
“Every family will receive information next week on what the long-term closure will look like for each of our students beginning Tuesday, April 14, 2020,” the letter continued. “Students should continue their studies with the short-term closure plan.”
The Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center will also remain closed until May 4.
Activities will not be held at any of the schools during the closure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.