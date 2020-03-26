The need for blood donations is a constant and essential part of caring for people from cancer patients to infants in a neonatal intensive care unit. As the coronavirus pandemic intensifies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are encouraging people to donate blood as blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations, according to a CDC press release.
To provide better social distancing, the American Red Cross, LifeServe Blood Center and Nebraska Community Blood Bank have canceled multiple scheduled donation events. However, all three organizations agreed with the CDC that the need for blood is still there, and said it’s up to individuals to make appointments to donate.
As of Sunday, the American Red Cross saw more than 6,000 donation events cancelled nationally, resulting in about 200,000 fewer blood donations, according to Josh Murray, American Red Cross regional communications director.
“This blood shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies,” he said. “One of the most important things you can do to ensure we don’t have another health care crisis on top of the coronavirus is to give blood.”
According to an American Red Cross press release, the Red Cross is taking precautions including taking the temperature of both staff and donors before drawing blood.
Other precautions have included providing hand sanitizer before and throughout a drive or donation, spacing beds for social distancing where possible, increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment, wearing and changing gloves with each donor, routinely wiping down areas touched by donors, using sterile collection sets for every donation and using an aseptic scrub on the donors arm before donating.
“We understand why people may be hesitant to come out to a blood drive, but want to reassure the public that we have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of our donors and staff,” Murray said.
LifeServe Blood Center, the blood donation provider for CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs, has taken similar precautions, canceling more than 100 blood drives with a loss of around 2,000 units of blood, according to Claire DeRoin, LifeServe Blood Center community relations coordinator.
“It’s a national problem affecting everybody. That’s another aspect where if we couldn’t collect blood there’s no one we could turn to for help because they’re seeing the same COVID-19 related issues,” DeRoin said.
As more information comes out, LifeServe Blood Center has taken precautions including: no longer taking walk-ins to improve social distancing, adding extra questions before a donor gives blood and doubling, if not tripling, sanitation efforts.
Extra questions include those on possible exposure to COVID-19, including anyone the person lives with or if the donor has traveled recently.
Donors have filled March’s schedule already, although there’s a need for more donors in April and May, according to DeRoin.
“Our inventory is pretty strong right now. We’re hoping it’s enough to get us through however long this pandemic lasts,” she said.
Nebraska Community Blood Bank, blood donation provider for Nebraska Medicine and Methodist hospitals, including Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, is also taking precautions as well as requesting donations.
Precautions include a “mini” health history check before donating. This involves checking the temperature, pulse, and hemoglobin with a finger prick, according to Erica Busta, Nebraska Community Blood Bank marketing and community relations specialist.
Restrictions have also been placed on donations from anyone living with someone positive with coronavirus as well as anyone who traveled outside of the country.
Although blood donation events may be canceled, individuals are still encouraged to call in advance to schedule a donation time.
“We want people to know donating blood is an essential part of emergency preparedness,” Busta said. “All sorts of things require blood, and we want to make sure we’re taking care of those patients.”
Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs said they have not experienced blood shortages thus far. However, representatives for both medical facilities urged community members to donate if able.
Claudia Bohn, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital communications and public relations director, said with the cancellations of blood drives she can see it leading to a shortage. She urges the young and healthy especially to donate blood at designated collection centers.
“Need for blood and blood products will remain strong as many schools and businesses will be unable to have their traditional blood draws that the health care system relies on,” Bohn said.
CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs gets blood donations from LifeServe Blood Center. It’s current supply of blood is “OK,” although Denise McNitt, vice president of patient care services at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs said she is concerned they may also be affected if this shortage continues.
CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs is closely watching and managing the current blood supply available with a possible shortage in mind, according to McNitt.
“A blood shortage has the potential to impact us all regionally, especially Level 1 trauma centers that may need to do mass transfusions,” she said.
Blood donation centers are considered an essential service and are open for scheduled donations. Thus far the CDC stated coronavirus is spread between people within 6 feet, or through infected individuals coughs or sneezes. At this time, COVID-19 has not been shown to spread through blood.
More information on American Red Cross can be found at redcross.org.
To donate or learn more about LifeServe Blood Center go to lifeservebloodcenter.org.
Information on Nebraska Community Blood Bank and donations can be found at ncbb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.