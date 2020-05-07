U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne spoke with several Iowa mayors Wednesday, discussing a new bill she is proposing as well as what local impact coronavirus has had.
The bill is called the Coronavirus State and Local Financial Assistance Act. Axne, a Democrat who represents the 3rd District, which includes much of southwest Iowa, worked with Rep. Peter King, R-NY in creating the bill to further assist communities’ aid for finances they’ve lost during the pandemic.
“The bill sets $500 billion for principalities and states to help cut revenue losses,” Axne said.
The bill asks the secretary of treasury to set up a State and Local Government Coronavirus Relief Program. With these funds, states would receive grants to receive some of the burden the states and local areas are feeling, according to the bill.
Axne said the goal of the bill is to help alleviate some of that financial burden from COVID-19. With these funds, states could apply for the grant to recover some of the losses accrued between March 1 to December 31.
She said this method was chosen as one of the fastest ways to get money back into state and local areas’ hands.
“I wanted to get this done as quickly as possible and this will allow us to do that,” she said.
Some finance issues mentioned included hotel and motel fees, funding for previous projects with some grants no longer available, library fee revenue, as well as revenue from ambulance transportation.
So far, it’s estimated Council Bluffs will see $5.2 million in losses from the coronavirus by the end of the fiscal year, June 30, according to Council Bluffs mayor Matt Walsh, who participated in the roundtable with area mayors.
That estimate comes from a the number of those staying at hotels and motels being down, red light camera funds being down, golf courses, swimming pools and other local venues like food and drink also seeing a negative impact revenue wise.
“At this point we certainly hope the federal government will reach out and help defer some of those costs,” Walsh said.
As it is yet unknown how long the coronavirus precautions will last or what the rest of the year will look like, it is also unknown what other costs will arise at this point.
