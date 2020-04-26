Nurses, caregivers and other health care workers at residential care facilities across the country are working harder than ever to not just keep residents safe, but also social and active amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Risen Son Christian Village in Council Bluffs is no exception, and staff members and residents there are facing unique consequences in these unusual times.
Risen Son is a sprawling campus, not just housing people for assisted living, memory care, rehabilitation and more. It also offers independent living apartments and houses, which are called the Garden Homes; and those residents spend a lot of time with nurses and folks living at the campus residential care facility.
However, with protections put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Garden Homes gang has spent the past six weeks away from their friends.
They did something about that Thursday afternoon.
Nearly two dozen Garden Homes residents gathered to parade around the perimeter of the Risen Son residential care building, carrying homemade signs of gratitude and support for the staff and people living there. On two separate stops, Garden Homes householders Duane King and David Bradshaw shared prayers and messages of hope and their peers sang, cheered and waved their signs. Assisted living residents watched from inside and health care workers stood outside to wave and thank them for their support.
Matt Romshek, executive director at Risen Son, said he was taken aback by the outpouring of support by his independent living residents. He said their presence makes the lives of his staff and residents much brighter, and their absence is definitely noticeable as they must remain distanced for the time being. He said the gesture of thanks went a long way for him and his staff.
“You know, there’s a lot of fear and anxiousness out there with the coronavirus,” he said. “But we’ve been fortunate, with God’s grace, not to have any cases here with staff and residents. And we remain extra vigilant every day to ensure that it doesn’t happen.”
Krystal Cary is the director of lifestyle and wellness at Risen Son, said she was moved by the words and actions from her friends at the Garden Homes.
“I think something like this brings us back to simplicity,” she said. “And that is what Risen Son Christian Village is all about. In my time here, the very best thing about this place is the community of residents that we have. So something as simple as them getting together, and just showing thanks, it’s a simple form of appreciation but it means so much to us. It reminds us what we’re here for and what our mission is.”
Cary said her team has had to get creative in making sure her residents are getting the social and physical aspects of their day in while also staying safe.
“My team, our basic role is to bring people together,” she said. “To create community, to create fellowship, to give people that lifestyle of having fun and being together; and [the pandemic] has kind of turned everything upside down. It’s been a challenge, but we’ve done a good job of rising to the occasion and doing everything we can to make sure that the residents have something special going on.”
Several members of the Garden Homes group expressed their sorrow for being unable to congregate with the rest of the campus. One said they missed Tuesday morning coffee with residents and another said she misses “her girls,” referring to a group of nurses. But they all have faith that they’ll get through this and can return to simpler times.
Until then, they’ll keep supporting them from a distance, showing that they’re always there for their community.
