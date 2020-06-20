Business has remained steady at Mo Fish during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Council Bluffs restaurant shifted to carryout orders-only and altered its hours as the state put in restrictions to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Mo Fish remains carryout-only as Iowa lifts restrictions and reopens the economy.
On Friday, Pottawattamie County Public Health staff members stopped by for a walk-through, taking a look at safety protocols the restaurant has in place, and dropping off personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer as part of the local Back2Biz program.
Back2Biz offers Pottawattamie County small businesses — whether they’re looking to reopen or remain open — tools and guidance to provide customers reassurance about their safety when stopping by.
“I thought it was a good deal,” said Troy Mulvania, who owns the restaurant with his family.
Funders for the program include the Iowa West Foundation, Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Southwest Iowa Foundation. Partners in the initiative include the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, Pottawattamie County Public Health, the City of Council Bluffs, the Small Business Development Center, Advance Southwest Iowa and the Western Iowa Development Association.
At Mo Fish, Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health explained that in addition to dropping off supplies, staff took a look at seating arrangements, discussed high-touch areas — and the need for frequent cleaning — and generally spoke with restaurant staff about how they’ve handled the pandemic.
“We’re hoping people see it as a benefit to their business,” Wyant said. “We’re just here to help support and lift up that consumer confidence to be able to get people back in to the restaurants. And reassure the staff here and the owners that they’re doing all the right things they can do to protect customers and staff. Help get things somewhat back to normal.”
Mulvania said with the current guidance of 6-foot social distancing would only allow the restaurant to have four to five tables open, so they’ve kept the dining area closed.
“We’re ready to get back open, but we’re going by the restrictions,” he said.
His mom and fellow owner in the business, Roberta Mulvania, chimed in, “He’s ready, he’s in the kitchen, we’re out here,” in the dining area. “I’m not ready.”
The Mulvanias said carryout business has been good, thanks in part to Mo Fish regulars.
“Our customers are real supportive,” Roberta Mulvania said. “They’ve told us they’re not ready. For the most part, they’re not ready, they’re still scared.”
The Back2Biz-PPE Initiative offers the face masks and SIREtizer — hand sanitizer created by the Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy ethanol plant — at no cost. Additionally, the program offers in-person consultations with Pottawattamie County Public Health and a “Consumer Confidence” recognition decal to display at a business. There’s also business assistance from the local Small Business Development Center at Iowa Western Community College on business model pivots, financial organization, bookkeeping, e-commerce, marketing, social media, content creation and more.
The program is open to any business in Pottawattamie County with 25 or fewer employees.
Back2Biz also sent out a five-question survey to local businesses to assess their needs. According to Lori Shields with the Chamber of Commerce, as of Friday, 13 out of 146 businesses answered responded “yes” to the question, “Would you like a representative from Pottawattamie County Public Health Department to come meet with you to discuss how your business can re-open safely and to learn proper disinfecting procedures?” Eleven selected “unsure.”
The health department contacts businesses that selected “yes.”
Mo Fish is joined by Bloom Works and Petersen Law in Council Bluffs and others in taking advantage of consultations with county public health officials.
“We don’t quite understand why businesses aren’t taking advantage of this,” Shields said. “We’d love businesses to use this as an opportunity to create some consumer confidence.”
“We’re not really hearing anything from those that don’t want assistance,” Wyant said.
Shields said Back2Biz will continue to send out the survey and raise awareness of the program.
Wyant said as awareness of the program grows, the partners will be able to get more PPE and sanitizer to businesses.
“What we’d really like to see is a bottle of hand sanitizer on every desk,” Wyant said. “The more it’s available, the more likely people are to use it.”
