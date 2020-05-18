The bishop of the Des Moines Catholic Church Diocese announced Sunday that Mass and other services could resume in some counties.
In-person Mass services have been canceled for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many churches have held services online.
Bishop William Joensen said in a letter to church members that Mass may resume beginning Thursday in Wayne, Lucas, Clarke, Decatur, Madison, Union, Ringgold, Adair, Adams, Taylor, Cass, Montgomery, Page, Fremont, and Harrison Counties. Mass may resume May 25 in Mills County.
Joensen said other counties, on account of the "still rising or insufficiently diminished incident of contagion" remain prohibited from celebrating daily Masses with more than 10 persons present. Those counties include: Pottawattamie, Polk, Warren, Dallas, Guthrie, Audubon, and Shelby Counties.
The bishop added the permission to resume Mass is not a hard mandate.
"It remains left to local priest pastors to decide whether your parish can dutifully fulfill the hygienic cleansing, social distancing, and other guidelines that will best mitigate the risk of further contagion, and thus celebrate public Masses with more than 10 persons," Joensen said in the letter.
