As a preventative measure against COVID-19, many local businesses changed daily operations, which included temporarily shutting down for salons, tattoo shops, large gathering areas like bowling alleys along with other businesses considered non-essential at this time per an order by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
President Donald Trump advised the U.S. to continue these measures until April 30 during a speech Sunday.
Local businesses representatives spoke regarding how this will affect them, their employees, and how the community can support them during the pandemic.
Little Bros’ Tattoo and Piercing didn’t comment on how the community could currently support them, although the owner said the shutdown has not been good for business or the employees.
“Since we have been closed, none of our artists have been able to work. So for us, currently we have six people not able to bring in any income,” the shop owner responded.
Black Squirrel Tattoo was another shop that closed for isolation precautions.
Shop owner Matt Dinovo called the mandatory closure a “double whammy” as this is the tattoo industry’s busiest time.
“It’s like the Christmas time of the tattoo industry,” Dinovo said. “Right now, the big ordeal is canceling appointments.”
He estimated six to eight people would have been in the shop each day the business has been closed. With everything shut down, the three tattoo artists usually at the shop are out of work.
Appointments will be rescheduled, although the tattoo shop hasn’t reached out to clients yet, not knowing when isolation precautions will be lifted.
“Nobody really wants to do this,” Dinovo said. “Customers want to come in, and we still want to work. Unfortunately, we can’t right now.”
Dinovo did not suggest a way to support Black Squirrel Tattoo during the closure, although he requested the community continue to show support after the business reopens.
Definition Salon and Spa was one of many local salons that shut down. They closed on March 20 for health precautions.
“We felt like we were unable to safely distance ourselves and we didn’t want to cause anyone to get sick with some people unknowingly being carriers. Two days later, the state decided to mandate salon closures,” said Amanda Black, salon owner.
Since closing, Black said the 16 staff members, including her, were laid off and are collecting unemployment. She said there is also no revenue coming in.
Community members can support Definition Salon and Spa through car side pickup and delivery of products when available as well as through gift cards from definitionspasalon.com.
“We all really appreciate even more how much we care for and miss our clients and each other,” she said. “We have an amazing team and also an amazing community, and we will all get through this together.”
Many businesses that have not closed have reduced hours, staff or otherwise changed how they do business to create a safe environment for both staff and workers.
Bloom Works Floral is one shop that is open, although they’ve reduced staff and have changed the way they are operating during the pandemic.
“We’re capitalizing on our delivery and curbside delivery services, which we are still allowed to have ... and getting creative there,” said owner Alisa Roth.
Large orders of flowers for events, funerals and weddings have mainly disappeared, Roth said. However, with delivery and curbside delivery services, she’s seen orders still coming in for flowers.
Reasons for delivery have included birthdays, anniversaries and nursing homes, or to send them to someone else in quarantine, Roth said.
— Nonpareil photographer Joe Shearer contributed to this report.
