Bluffs Track Club has canceled its final race of the 2019-20 Winter Run Series scheduled for Saturday.
The 10k and 2-mile runs at Lake Manawa were canceled due to widespread health concerns caused by COVID-19, according to BTC President Mick Freeman.
The local running club hosts road runs every first and third Saturday, December through March at Lake Manawa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.