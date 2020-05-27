Carson has moved its primary location to the Oakland Community Center.
The city announced in a Facebook post Tuesday that the polling site has been moved to the center, 614 Dr. Van Zee Road, for the June 2 primary.
The move is temporary for the June 2 primary because of COVID-19, the city said.
For more information call the Pottawattamie County Auditor’s Office at 712-328-5700, extension three.
— Mike Brownlee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.