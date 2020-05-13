COVID-19 has been confirmed in Treynor and Carson with a case apiece in those towns among six new cases in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The other four cases are Council Bluffs residents.
The state reported 18 additional deaths, one of the highest single-day totals of the pandemic, along with 575 new patient cases.
Four of the Pottawattamie County individuals are 18 to 40 years old; one is 41 to 60 years old; and one is 61 to 80 years old. The new cases bring the total in the county to 91. Of those, 43 are in self-isolation, including the six new cases; one is hospitalized; 44 have recovered; one moved out of state; and there have been two deaths connected to the disease.
According to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, there have been 1,242 tests in the county and one in 75 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested.
On Monday, Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health told the Nonpareil he expects the number of cases of disease in the area to peak around June 1.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case, noting, “if and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take.”
“Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home,” the county said in a release.
Crawford County, home of one of six TestIowa sites in the state, has another six additional positive cases, according to the state COVID-19 website. There have been 197 confirmed positive cases in the county out of 450 tests. One in 38 county residents have been tested, while 74 positive cases have recovered.
Shelby and Fremont Counties have two new cases and Montgomery County has one.
A look at the numbers in the region, based on data provided by the counties and coronavirus.iowa.gov:
Pottawattamie County — 91 cases, 1,242 tests, 41 recoveries, two deaths
Mills County — nine cases, 166 tests, three recoveries
Harrison County — 17 cases, 224 tests, 17 recoveries
Shelby County — 21 cases, 143 tests, 12 recoveries
Montgomery County — five cases, 149 tests, two recoveries
Page County — 10 cases, 357 tests, eight recoveries
Cass County — one case, 153 tests, one recovery
Monona County — 12 cases, 157 tests, 10 recoveries
Crawford County — 197 cases, 450 tests, 74 recoveries, one death
Fremont County — three cases, 57 tests, no recoveries
In Regional Medical Coordination Center region four, which includes Pottawattamie, Mills, Harrison, Cass, Crawford, Shelby, Fremont, Montgomery, Page, Adams, Audubon and Taylor Counties, there are five patients hospitalized, including two in intensive care — both numbers are down one from Monday.
The region has 200 inpatient beds available, 38 intensive care beds available and 67 ventilators available. No hospitalized patients are on ventilators.
Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 575 new cases of COVID-19, per coronavirus.iowa.gov, bringing the overall total to 12,912 in Iowa. During a livestreamed press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 319 of those new cases were Sioux City-area meatpacking plant employees that that work at a Nebraska Tyson Foods plant that were tested in Nebraska.
Reynolds said the individuals were tested between April 28 and April 30 and the results were just recently reported to Iowa. The individuals were notified of results shortly after the test, Reynolds said.
Reynolds still considering reopening plans; hinted at announcement today
Kim Reynolds said Tuesday she’s still considering how far to go in lifting local public health restrictions, as the state reported 18 more deaths from the coronavirus.
Reynolds had planned to announce which business closures that she would allow to expire Friday and which she would extend through May. But she said she was still looking at data, and now expects an announcement Wednesday.
Restaurants in 22 counties remain closed. Statewide, bars, salons, barber shops, movie theaters, casinos, museums and several other businesses are ordered closed until Friday.
Reynolds has hinted that parts of eastern Iowa that remain under restrictions, such as Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, are on a positive trajectory and could see some lifted.
But the Des Moines area has seen a large increase in cases, and cities like Sioux City and Waterloo are still managing the aftermath of huge meatpacking plant outbreaks.
Douglas County cases rise
Douglas County, Nebraska has reported another 80 cases of COVID-19, and area hospitals are now treating more than 100 confirmed cases.
The Douglas County Health Department on Tuesday reported that the 80 new cases brought the county’s total to 1,715 since the outbreak began. The county had almost 29% of tests come back positive in results reported Monday, according to the Health Department.
In all, 108 people are hospitalized locally with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Thirty-eight of those patients are on a ventilator.
Douglas County reported that 266 patients have recovered.
As of Tuesday, 21 people have died from the virus in Douglas County.
Also Tuesday, Lincoln Premium Poultry in Nebraska reported 12 additional cases within the company since last week. The company said it has recorded 40 total positive cases, and 72 employees have tested negative. The company said 11 employees have recovered and returned to work.
UNMC partners with New York firm to provide mass antibody testing
The University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha has signed an agreement with a New York-based testing company to provide large-scale antibody testing, the kind intended to determine whether a person has been infected with the novel coronavirus.
The partnership between UNMC and COVAXX, a subsidiary of United Biomedical, launched with last week’s testing of Omaha firefighters.
The intent is to provide large-scale testing — expected to begin “in the very near future” — for other health care workers, first responders, members of the military, schools, ag enterprises, businesses and other groups across communities in Nebraska and throughout the United States, according to university officials.
“There is an immediate need in the United States to provide trusted lab-based antibody testing and processing on a massive scale to help our society develop important strategies against COVID-19, so that our communities can return to work safely and with confidence,” Dr. Jeffrey Gold, UNMC’s chancellor, said in a statement. “We are pleased to partner with COVAXX for this important work.”
The partnership is expected to provide a “comprehensive, end-to-end solution” to process tens of thousands of antibody tests a day. The partnership is focused on providing large-scale testing for organizations.
Antibody tests detect the proteins that the immune system makes to fight off infections. Emerging evidence indicates that most people make antibodies in response to COVID-19.
In other diseases, the presence of antibodies indicates that people will have some protection from future infection. In the case of COVID-19, it is not yet known how much protection those antibodies provide against the disease or how long any protection might last . But worldwide, health officials hope that the antibody tests could be a tool in helping to determine when it’s safe to lift social distancing measures and return to work.
All 650 members of the Omaha Fire Department last week had the option of volunteering for a nasal swab test for the virus as well as a blood draw to check for antibodies. The checks were part of a UNMC study aimed at answering some important questions about the novel coronavirus.
The study was intended to show how prevalent the virus is among first responders, but it also will allow researchers to explore questions about how people develop antibodies.
Dr. Steven Hinrichs, chairman of UNMC’s pathology and microbiology department, said last week that researchers sought to lay the clinical groundwork for antibody testing so they could determine its value.
Dr. Robert Chaplin, the Fire Department’s medical director, said a study like the one being conducted with the firefighters, representing a larger Midwest city, could show the importance of such testing to the region and the nation.
Hinrichs said the firefighter testing also was intended to give researchers a handle on logistics: how long would it take to collect blood, screen and take histories for 650 people, as businesses eye reopening.
Hinrichs also noted that researchers not only seek to understand more about antibodies, they also want to use what they learn to inform the development of a vaccine.
COVAXX also has a vaccine candidate in development. UNMC is partnering with the company on that effort, too, Hinrichs said.
Vaccines stimulate the body to produce antibodies, typically by introducing a weakened or killed part of the disease-causing germ itself. Knowing what antibodies people make in response to the disease is important in determining the right target for the vaccine.
Information on COVID-19
Pottawattamie County Public Health has said daily: “Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should be taking precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping. If you must leave home, practice social distancing, and stay at least 6 feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, self-isolate at home.”
Symptoms in people who have been exposed to conravirus can include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are among those particularly susceptible to more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Testing criteria is based on guidance from the Iowa Hygienic Lab or private lab guidelines. Pottawattamie County Public Health does not have a role in deciding who does and does not get tested.
Public health officials recommend:
- Stay home unless it’s absolutely necessary to leave.
- Self-monitor for symptoms.
- Call your physician if symptoms appear.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your upper arm/elbow.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water.
- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces.
Methodist Health System is offering a community hotline and screening tool at 402-815-SICK (7425). CHI Health has a helpline to answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk of the coronavirus illness. Visit chihealth.com for information.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency has a COVID-19 call center open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
For those struggling with mental health during the pandemic, yourlifeiowa.org has several resources, including a hotline at 855-581-8111 and a text-friendly line at 855-895-8398.
Additionally, the Hope 4 Iowa Crisis Hotline connects individuals in crisis to a helping hand with the resources to address and improve mental wellness. The hotline is available 24 hours a day. Call 84-HOPE-4-IOWA (844-673-4469).
The University of Nebraska Medical Center has a COVID-19 screening app — 1-Check COVID, enables users to answer a series of questions and assess their likelihood of having COVID-19. Based on the user’s input, the screening app will issue a “low-risk,” “urgent risk” or “emergent risk” assessment and guide the individual toward possible next steps.
Additionally, go to pcema-ia.org, idph.iowa.gov and/or cdc.gov for more information.
— The Associated Press and Jeffrey Robb and Julie Anderson of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.