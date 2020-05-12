COVID-19 has been confirmed in Treynor and Carson with a case apiece in those towns among six new cases in Pottawattamie County.
Pottawattamie County Public Health reported the six new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The other four cases are Council Bluffs residents.
Four of the individuals are 18 to 40 years old, one is 41 to 60 years old and one is 61 to 80 years old. The new cases bring the total in the county to 91. Of those 43 are in self-isolation, including the six new cases, one his hospitalized, 44 have recovered, one moved out of state and there have been two deaths connected to the disease.
According to the state COVID-19 website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, there have been 1,242 tests in the county and one in 75 Pottawattamie County residents have been tested.
On Monday, Matt Wyant with Pottawattamie County Public Health said he expects the number of cases of disease in the area to peak around June 1.
Pottawattamie County Public Health said it continues to conduct contact tracing investigations for each COVID-19 case, noting, "if and when a risk to the general public is identified, PCPH will publicly identify the location and communicate any actions the public should take."
"Because we have community spread of COVID-19, individuals should take precautions to protect themselves. Stay home as much as possible, limit travel and shopping, practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others. Wash hands and disinfect frequently touched surfaces multiple times per day. If you are sick, stay home," the county said in a release.
Statewide, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 575 new cases of COVID-19, per coronavirus.iowa.gov, bringing the overall total to 12,912 in Iowa. During a press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said 319 of those new cases were Iowans that work at Nebraska meatpacking plants that were tested in Nebraska.
Reynolds said the individuals were tested between April 28 and April 30 and the results were just recently reported to Iowa. The individuals were notified of results shortly after the test, Reynolds said.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or develop symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), contact your healthcare provider before going to the doctor’s office or an emergency room.
For additional information go to coronavirus.iowa.gov.
