The 38th annual Carstens Farm Days has been postponed until next year.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Carstens 1880 Farmstead Board of Directors has postponed the celebration until Sept. 11 and 12 of next year, according to a release.
“The difficult decision about postponing Kids Day was also made,” the board stated. “We want to keep the health and safety of our youngest and oldest visitors and volunteers to the farm a priority.”
Although farm days is postponed, the Staley’s Chicken Dinner, that typically draws a crowd of 300, will remain on course Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Public health guidance will be followed to assure social distancing is available, the board stated.
As public health information is updated, the Carstens board said it will adjust plans as needed.
“As we look forward in these times, we thank the community, the exhibitors and volunteers for the continuing support of Carstens 1880 Farmstead,” the board said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.