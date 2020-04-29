Leaders of the Catholic Church in Iowa said Tuesday that they would not resume offering a public mass despite a decision by Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow religious services.
The bishops of Iowa's four dioceses — Sioux City, Des Moines, Davenport and Dubuque — issued a joint letter announcing their decision.
"The spread of the COVID-19 disease remains a real and present danger," they wrote.
They noted that many parishioners and priests are particularly vulnerable to the virus, either due to age or other factors. The outbreak has not yet peaked in Iowa and there is no widespread testing or contact data that permits a resumption of public mass. They said they would monitor the situation "through the weeks of May and beyond."
In Nebraska, the Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha has said Masses and other forms of public liturgy will be allowed again beginning May 4, a Monday, although the archbishop is leaving the decision up to pastors and their parish councils if they are in areas where there is a high prevalence of infection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.