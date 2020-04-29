APTOPIX US Virus Outbreak Iowa

Sister Susan Widdel prays during the broadcast and recording of Palm Sunday Mass at Our Lady's Immaculate Heart Catholic Church for parishioners to watch online Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Ankeny, Iowa. Sunday Masses continue to be available online in response to the new coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Leaders of the Catholic Church in Iowa said Tuesday that they would not resume offering a public mass despite a decision by Gov. Kim Reynolds to allow religious services.

The bishops of Iowa's four dioceses — Sioux City, Des Moines, Davenport and Dubuque — issued a joint letter announcing their decision.

"The spread of the COVID-19 disease remains a real and present danger," they wrote.

They noted that many parishioners and priests are particularly vulnerable to the virus, either due to age or other factors. The outbreak has not yet peaked in Iowa and there is no widespread testing or contact data that permits a resumption of public mass. They said they would monitor the situation "through the weeks of May and beyond."

The coronavirus crisis shows why it’s critical to support local journalism

In Nebraska, the Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha has said Masses and other forms of public liturgy will be allowed again beginning May 4, a Monday, although the archbishop is leaving the decision up to pastors and their parish councils if they are in areas where there is a high prevalence of infection.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.