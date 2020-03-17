The 712 Initiative and Celebrate CB committee announced Monday that in light of the most recent events related to COVID-19, the 2020 Celebrate CB parade and Celebration in the Park on May 16 has been cancelled.
As Council Bluffs’ longest standing community event, this was a “difficult decision to make,” the 712 Initiative said in a press release.
“Since the parade and activities bring out roughly 10,000 people, the decision to cancel was made to ensure the health and safety of the community,” the release stated.
“With the size of the crowd for Celebrate CB and the uncertainty of the timeframe for this virus, we unfortunately see the need to cancel this community event,” said Sheryl Garst, CEO of The 712 Initiative.
All parade entry fees will be refunded and the Celebrate CB committee plans to keep the year’s theme, 20/20 Vision for the Future, active on social media.
The annual community cleanup event, Clean Sweep, has not been canceled. The event will be reworked to limit the size of volunteer groups, with more details announced as things develop.
