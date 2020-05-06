The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce has released the results of an early survey of COVID-19 pandemic impacts on Pottawattamie County businesses.
Tom Hanafan, president and CEO of the chamber, said the survey was sent to 317 businesses representing at least 7,321 employees in late March. The research project was conducted by the University of Northern Iowa’s Institute for Decision Making /Strategic Marketing services.
Hanafan was quick to note the survey was conducted during the state’s earliest efforts to mitigate the impact of the pandemic and before the actual impacts of the outbreak on Iowa’s economy were widely known.
But even in those early days of the pandemic’s presence in Iowa, 83.6% of 317 respondents anticipated the COVID-19 outbreak would negatively impact their organization. Just over 9% of those responding to the survey said they were unsure of the outbreak’s impact, 4.1% said the outbreak would have no impact and 3.2% felt the impact would be positive.
Of those responding to the survey, 62 — 23.4% — said they had just one or two employees, 52 or 19.6% reported three to five employees, 55 or 20.8% reported six to 11 employees, 54 or 20.4% reported 12-30 employees and 42 or 15.8% reported 31 or more employees.
At the time the survey was conducted, 31% of respondents said the outbreak had impacted employment and 50.5% said it had impacted revenue. Looking down the road 30 days from the time of the survey, 39% anticipated an impact on employment and 53.2% anticipated an impact on revenue.
Looking out 60 days from the time of the survey, 33.7% expected the outbreak would have an impact on employment and 51.2% anticipated an impact on revenue. Looking out even further, 32% expected to see an impact on employment in 90 days while 47.7% anticipated ongoing revenue impact.
In terms of top concerns at the time of the March survey, 81.1% listed financial impact on operations and/or liquidity and capital; 64.7% shared concerns about decreasing consumer confidence and spending; 31.1% shared concerns about a global recession; 26.5% listed workforce reduction; 22.4% mentioned supply chain disruptions; 19.2% listed lower productivity; and 15.5% pointed to lack of information for decision making.
More than half of respondents — 54.3% — responded that employee restriction had been implemented at the time of the survey, 31.2% said no restrictions had been implemented and 12.6% said restrictions were not applicable.
The most frequent types of employee restrictions included: Closed business or organization, 30.9%; working from home or remotely 297%; reduced staff, layoffs or furloughs, 25.5%; social distancing, 23%; restaurant take-out/pickup only or bank drive-up, 18.2%; cancelled meeting/events, 15.8%; travel ban/reduced travel, 13.3%; reduced access (no customers, suppliers, vendors, volunteers, patients or visitors on site, 12.7%; self-quarantine, 11.5%; and reduced or eliminated external programming, 8.5%.
The late-March survey found 33.2% of the workforce was eligible to work remotely, and 20.6% or the workforce was working remotely at that time.
Nearly 28% of those who responded to the survey said their policies allowed employees to work remotely without using sick leave and/or vacation days, 27.4% said employees may take accrued paid sick leave and/or vacation days if they choose (or are required) not to come to work and 26.2% said they offered no pay for employees who choose (or are required) not to come to work.
Hanafan said he anticipates the survey will be repeated in the coming weeks.
