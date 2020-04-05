Call it a sign of the times: Local residents attempting to drive to the Council Bluffs Water Works offices on North 25th Street will be greeted by a locked gate.
“The public is locked out because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there has been no interruption in the services we provide,” said Doug Drummey, CEO and general manager of the utility.
“Most of our interaction with the public — including the payment of bills — can be handled by telephone or by internet. For those who normally pay their utility bills in public at the drive through by the office, we have put a small trailer where customers can pay their bills outside our fenced perimeter.”
Drummey said his staff has been preparing for the past several weeks to deal with the restrictions of social distancing and the possibility of a shelter-in-place order from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds or President Donald Trump.
With relatively few people required to operate the water purification equipment at either the utility’s main plant on North 25th Street or the newer Council Point plant off Gifford Road on the city’s south side, he said meeting the restrictions of the current social distancing recommendations is not difficult.
In the event that Reynolds or Trump would issue a shelter-in-place order, Drummey’s staff has created three five-member teams that could operate the two plants.
“These are what I refer to as ‘mission critical’ employees who experience allows them to deal with most any operational task to keep the plants going,” Drummey said. “In the event of a shelter-in-place order, the first team would be housed at the plant for two weeks and then replaced with the second team for two weeks.
“If the shelter-in-place order would continue, the first team would come back for an additional two weeks then alternate again with the second team. Members of the third team would fill in as needed for first- or second-team members.
“I’ve had nothing but cooperation and flexibility from the staff,” he said.
Drummey was quick to note that Missouri River flooding that threatened the utility’s production facilities in 2011 and again last year resulted in planning that has proven helpful in dealing with the current pandemic.
“We’ve got a lot of steps in place, and the flooding we’ve experience has helped with that,” he said. “So far, we have not had any problems getting supplies for the plants’ operation, but we have tried to max out all of our chemical inventories.”
While current policies enacted because of the pandemic prohibit Water Works employees from going into buildings and homes — and require employees to wear protective equipment if they must do so — none of the construction projects the utility is involved with this year have been impacted by the pandemic.
“Everybody talks about the ‘new normal,’” Drummey said. “I prefer to call it the new abnormal. But we’ve planned so we can continue operations no matter what happens.”
