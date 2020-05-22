Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs has “made the difficult decision” to postpone the Heritage Awards originally scheduled for March 14 to March 2021.
The Mercy Heritage Awards celebration has a long-standing history and tradition within the Council Bluffs community, CHI said in a release. It is the largest fundraiser for the hospital with the proceeds providing funding for important educational opportunities, conference attendance and professional development for nurses and caregivers.
2020 Heritage Award recipients include Jerry Mathiasen, Arts & Humanities; Larry Winum, Business; Martha Bruckner, Education; and Marie Knedler, Health & Human Services. All four will be recognized during the 2021 Mercy Heritage Awards.
Knedler praised Mercy’s decision in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“I look forward to March of 2021 when we can gather and celebrate safely together,” she said.
Current ticket holders can redirect their ticket purchase to the CHI Health Mercy Scholarship Fund, the CHI Health Mercy Emergency Relief Fund or used as a credit toward the 2021 Mercy Heritage Awards event.
Those who are willing and able to support the CHI Health Mercy Scholarship fund are asked to visit give.chihealth.com/CHIEmergencyRelief. Gifts to this fund provide much needed support for our caregivers’ well-being during this pandemic.
Mathiasen, who was president and CEO of the Pottawattamie Coummunity Foundation and initiated “Pottawattamie Gives” while there, also said he knows many attending the Heritage dinner are active in local nonprofits.
“It’s a great event to celebrate our community, and hopefully organizations and families will be back on healthy, solid footing to enjoy the evening next March,” he said. “... In addition to being cautious with the health of people attending, it’s also tough to celebrate when Mercy Hospital workers, as well as all area healthcare workers, are facing the pandemic challenges daily. Those folks and their patients need to be recognized now with our thoughts and prayers.”
For more information on how to support CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs now and in the future, please reach out to Abby Jares, development officer at 712-328-5372 or abby.jares@alegent.org.
