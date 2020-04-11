Though largely closed to the public as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Children’s Square remains undeterred in continuing its 137-year history of providing brighter futures for families in our community.
“Our staff has been amazing in terms of pulling together to continue to meet the needs of the children and the families we serve,” said Debbie Orduna, Children’s Square’s president and CEO.
She said a portion — about 50 — Children’s Square staff members are on campus to continue the facility’s core programs.
There are currently 23 children being cared for daily in the Children’s Center, an early childhood education center for those up to kindergarten age. Since the onset of the pandemic, the program has been expanded to provide childcare for the children of first responders.
In addition, Orduna said a total of 24 boys and girls are housed in two residential cottages on the campus, and 12 kids are housed in the Children’s Square shelter.
To date, there have been no instances of COVID-19 symptoms among children and staff members on campus.
“The temperatures of staff members and the kids are checked several times a day along with the usual screening questions covering potential indications of the virus — cough, shortness of breath or sore throat,” Orduna said. “We’re constantly underscoring the need to wash hands thoroughly and frequently, to cover coughs and sneezes and to maintain social distancing.”
As a precaution, which has not been needed so far, an unused nine-bedroom cottage on the campus has been deep cleaned and prepared to be used as a quarantine area for staff or students who might show symptoms of coronavirus and have been advised to self-quarantine. Orduna said the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency worked with staff members in setting up the quarantine unit and helped provide needed personal protective gear.
“I can’t say enough positive things about the six employees who have volunteered to stay in the quarantine unit should a child have to be moved there,” Orduna said. “They are willing to give up their own time to accompany a child who might have to be moved to the quarantine unit.”
With the campus largely closed to all but staff and residents, she said family members who want to visit with children living in the cottages are doing so via Facetime and Zoom.
Orduna said state officials would like for Children’s Square the number of children’s off campus visits to spend time with family.
When those visits are allowed, children returning to campus are required to shower and wash the clothes worn for the visit to reduce the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.
She said there have been no changes in the meals served on campus other than a focus on maintaining social distance between those who are eating.
Orduna offered special thanks to the facility teams that have worked diligently to address early concerns about the pandemic through deep cleaning Children’s Square’s buildings and equipment to stem the potential spread of the virus. That effort continues on a daily basis.
Facility team members have also helped in the residential cottages by helping teach students the steps they can take to help keep common areas and their individual bedrooms in the cottages virus free.
In addition to her appreciation for the added efforts by staff members to avoid the possible spread of the virus to the campus, Orduna said she was very appreciative of the efforts by volunteers who made cloth face masks for staff and students.
“Although we have not required anyone to wear the masks, they have an option to do so — and thanks to the volunteers we have them here for those who want them,” she said.
