City buildings in Council Bluffs are now closed, following the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The City of Council Bluffs is restricting public access to city buildings — including City Hall, Public Works, Police and Fire Headquarters, and the Recycling Center — beginning at 11 a.m. today.
“One of our top priorities as your city government is public safety,” said Mayor Matt Walsh. “We’re doing everything we can to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus, and that includes restricting public access to city buildings. As we monitor the rapidly evolving situation, we will continue to adapt and make changes as needed to continuously protect the people of Council Bluffs.”
The Council Bluffs Recycling Center has closed and will not be accepting drop-offs until further notice.
Buildings will be closed, but many services will still be provided, and staff will continue to ensure essential services are maintained. Services will be available by phone, email, the city’s website, or special appointment. Special appointments are based on availability.
All deadlines for permits, licenses, fines, etc., have been suspended until further notice.
Specific questions and requests for special appointments can be directed to the respective department.
• Mayor Office: 712-890-5265
• Animal Control: 712-328-4656
• Building Permits: 712-890-5284
• City Clerk: 712-890-5261
• Community Development: 712-890-5350
• Finance Department: 712-890-5303
• Fire Headquarters: 712-328-4646
• Human Resources: 712-890-5275
• Legal: 712-890-5317
• Parks and Recreation: 712-890-5291
• Police Headquarters: 712-328-4701
• Public Works: 712-890-5296
• Recycling Center: 712-890-5454
A full list of impacted municipal services can be found here.
Up-to-date information related to COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County can be found here.
