For the second night in a row, there was a large law enforcement presence in Council Bluffs amid concerns of anger and unrest about the death of two black men.
With nationwide protests of the murder of George Floyd sometimes turning destructive — including in Omaha — the Council Bluffs Police Department and a number of agencies teamed to increase enforcement in Council Bluffs, while the city instituted an 8 p.m. curfew. on both Sunday and Monday nights.
“What we saw were incidents unfolding across the country and across the river,” Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said. “We were concerned about those crossing over into our community.”
In Omaha, the white bar owner who shot and killed a 22-year-old black Omaha man fired in self-defense after ending up on the ground in the middle of a group Saturday night, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Monday.
In turn, Kleine said, Jake Gardner, owner of The Hive bar near 12th and Harney Streets, will not be charged in the death of 22-year-old James Scurlock. Kleine said he reviewed the evidence — and interviews with witnesses — and determined that Gardner had acted in self-defense.
The move led to a renewed call for protests in the city.
Floyd, 46, a black man who grew up in Houston and lived in Minneapolis, died after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.
Chauvin, 44, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He faces more than 12 years in prison if convicted of the charges. He also was accused of ignoring another officer who expressed concerns about Floyd as he lay handcuffed on the ground, pleading that he could not breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck.
Chauvin and three officers that were on the scene were fired.
Protests erupted in Minneapolis and throughout the country after Floyd’s death. Omaha saw wide scale protests throughout the weekend. Saturday’s protest began at 72nd and Dodge Streets, but some people later headed to the Old Market, breaking windows of businesses and offices. The unrest culminated in the killing of Scurlock, who was fatally shot outside The Hive.
Carmody said that in watching what was happening across the river, coupled with social media chatter, preventive measures were taken in Council Bluffs.
Businesses in downtown Council Bluffs — including the Historic 100 Block and around Bayliss Park — boarded up windows and took other precautions after hearing rumors that non-peaceful protests might be moving into the area.
Taylor Riedemann of Council Bluffs works at Jefferson’s Lounge in the 100 Block. He and his friend Madalyn Johnson of Council Bluffs helped put up wood over the business’ windows Sunday afternoon.
“I don’t want destruction of property or loss of life, but people gotta speak,” Riedemann said in reference to the protests in Omaha and elsewhere.
“The boards protect the windows, but it’s sad that it’s come to that,” Johnson said. “I hope it makes people realize that there needs to be consequences for the cops who are killing minorities, but you can protest without damaging property.”
Both Riedemann and Johnson said they felt local law enforcement officers were respectful of the public and neither had ever heard of any stories of police violence on minorities in the city or county.
“I’ve never seen the cops around here do crazy things,” Riedemann said. “They’re pretty even keel.”
Riedemann noted that there was heavy traffic driving through the 100 Block most of the day as cars drove by and people took cellphone photos and video of the businesses boarding up.
“It’s like a little parade, it’s the most traffic I’ve ever seen in the 100 Block on a Sunday,” he said. “Especially during a pandemic.”
Council Bluffs resident Carol Horner went down to the 100 Block Sunday to help and to paint messages of peace and support on the boards protecting the windows of the Hughes-Iron Building. Horner said she understands the motivation for the protests, but added that a protest doesn’t give “free range to raise hell.”
“There is a systemic racism issue in our society and until white people can acknowledge that racism is real, until we do something about it, this country can never heal,” Horner said. “It’s time to act.”
Still, the idea of possible violence happening in her hometown worried her. Both Horner and her mother live in apartments in the 100 Block’s Hughes Iron Building. Horner said she moved her mother out of the building for the night out of caution, and added she planned to stay with a friend who lived elsewhere in town. She said she hoped that any protests that may happen would remain peaceful.
Ryan Mann, who co-owns Jefferson’s Lounge, said while he hoped all of the precautions he and other business owners were taking would be for nothing, he understood the anger behind the riots.
“People want justice, but there has to be a sensible protest, there needs to be a sensible conversation, there needs to be love for one another,” he said. “We have to work together. We all live on this planet together. I want everyone to love and respect and understand. Until that day happens, this is going to be a broken wheel.”
Law enforcement officials were out in strong numbers on Sunday afternoon and into the evening, with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol and Fourth Judicial District Probation Office involved as well. The Council Bluffs Fire Department, Iowa Department of Transportation Pottawattamie County Emergency Management provided assistance as well.
More than 100 law enforcement officers were deployed, Carmody said. Among other measures, the D.O.T. and law enforcement blocked entrances to West Broadway Council Bluffs from Omaha on Interstate 480 both days. Law enforcement on both sides of the river blocked access to the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge.
On Sunday afternoon less than a dozen people stood on the corner of Sixth Street and Willow Avenue at the entrance of Bayliss Park holding signs in what they called a peaceful protest.
Tara Haynes of Council Bluffs held a sign that read: “Silence ensures that history repeats itself: #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter and #itstimeforpeace”. She said the response she had from motorists who drove by her and others standing at the corner was mixed.
“Most have been supportive and there have been some who think we need to go home,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of people yelling things about ‘white power’ and ‘white lives matter.’”
Layla Carman of Council Bluffs held a sign that bore the names of people who she said have been killed “because of their race.” Among the names on the sign was Scurlock.
“I want people to see these names and know who they were,” Carman said.
Carman’s sister, Kristina Shanks of Council Bluffs, said “people should be treated fairly.”
“We all bleed the same color,” she said.
Both women noted that if any protests in town started to escalate toward violence, they planned to leave.
Regarding Scurlock’s death, Kleine said after reviewing the evidence, he determined Gardner acted in self-defense.
Kleine played video of the confrontation at a 1:30 p.m. press conference.
Kleine said that Saturday night, standing outside his downtown bar, Gardner urged the crowd to move along.
Gardner could be seen talking with a group of young men, including Scurlock, and backing up. In one video circulating online, a cellphone user says, “That (expletive) got a gun.”
Words were exchanged, and Gardner ended up on his back in the middle of Harney Street. He fired two warning shots. The skirmish continued, and Gardner remained on his back, with Scurlock getting Gardner in a chokehold. Gardner fired again. That shot hit Scurlock in the neck, killing him.
On the 100 Block Sunday evening, Adam Mohr of Council Bluffs held a Black Lives Matter sign while walking along the sidewalk. Mohr said he was out because “I’m black. What I want is for people to know — that people wouldn’t dislike the police if this country took police reform seriously.”
Mohr cited a lack of major policy initiatives regarding reforms, budgeting and more of police departments.
“No one has seen a major change,” he said. “I’m representing everybody. I’m representing my family.”
Mohr mentioned serious talks about race with his parents while growing up.
“Every person of color has endured at least two to five racist encounters, moments where you walk away saying, ‘I didn’t deserve that. I’m just going about my day.’” he said. “We want to be seen and respected. And not be seen as a threat.”
“We don’t want to be (out) here, but if we need to be, we will,” Mohr added.
A group of armed county residents gathered outside of the Pottawattamie County Courthouse late Sunday afternoon to help “protect” the courthouse and the county’s communication center.
Group members all had the proper permits for their weapons, which ranged from handguns to assault-style rifles. There were no protesters at the courthouse and group members did not engage in any type of confrontation.
“We’re just here to help keep the peace,” said a group member who asked not to be identified.
Carmody said police were unable to vet social media posts discussing violent protests. Glenn Hurst, a Minden doctor and political activist, noted Sunday of what he saw on social media, the posters were, “certainly not people who have been engaged with political actions in the past.”
“We didn’t know how much credence to give the Facebook posts, but we thought if we could divert traffic from Omaha, we could curb,” potential problems, Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said.
Carmody noted that Council Bluffs has an ordinance that requires people or organizations to obtain a permit to demonstrate. As of Monday afternoon the city said no permits had been applied for.
“It’s very important that it’s clear — we want to support people’s First Amendment rights,” the police chief said. “This is not to hinder peaceful protests, it’s to prevent unlawful behavior.”
Carmody said no one was cited on Sunday for violating curfew. Around 8 p.m. there was an unrelated altercation near Bayliss Park. Carmody said a person threw a cellphone from one vehicle at another, breaking the windshield. One person was arrested.
“It could’ve happened any other night,” Carmody said.
The curfews did not include residents going to and from work. The police department advised “use common sense and avoid any potentially dangerous areas” on its Facebook page.
Earlier in the day on the 100 Block, Sheryl Garst, CEO of the 712 Initiative, and husband Matt were among those putting up boards on business fronts Sunday afternoon. The couple were taking measures to protect the Hughes-Iron building that houses the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce, Em & Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee, Lincoln’s Pub, Jefferson’s Lounge and a handful of living spaces. Garst said she understood why the protesters are angry.
“I’m very empathetic to how people are feeling in regards to the death of George Floyd,” she said. “Their voices haven’t been heard for years.”
Omahan Keith Salda was helping the Garsts board up the windows outside of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce. Salda owns two businesses in south Omaha that have so far been untouched by rioting. Still, he said he needed to help out in Council Bluffs when he heard about the potential for unrest.
“Protest all you want, just stop destroying shit,” he said.
Based on the local curfew and rumors that there could be some potentially violent protests in Council Bluffs Sunday night, many merchants in the downtown area boarded up windows on their businesses Sunday. Other businesses closed early for the safety of customers and employees alike on Sunday and Monday.
“Businesses have been fighting an uphill battle with the COVID-19 pandemic and now to get hit over the head again with this threat of violence and more closings, it’s tough,” said Tom Hanafan, interim president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hanafan said the mitigation efforts that were put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus were difficult for many downtown businesses.
“The downtown has been fighting an uphill battle, and some just got to open when they have had to close again because of the potential of demonstrations turning violent,” Hanafan said. “It’s just not good.”
“If there has been something good in this, a bright side, it’s certainly the way the business community pulled together when the rumors started on Sunday,” he continued. “There were just a lot of examples of businesses working together because of a common problem.”
“A lot of things went into making it ‘no news is good news,’” Carmody said about Sunday, thanking the community for its support. “A strong show of force. The community coming together. I think those all played an effort to reduce fear and anxiety.
“The community really showed who they are.”
In Omaha, at least 90 people were arrested on suspicion of failing to disperse or breaking the citywide curfew over the weekend.
Those arrested ranged in age from 18 to 46 years old.
Other charges listed in a compilation of arrests included obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, although it was unclear exactly which arrests were connected to the weekend’s protests.
About 1,000 people first gathered for a peaceful rally in the early evening Sunday at Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Visitors Center, where a police presence was barely noticeable. Scurlock’s father, public officials and North Omaha leaders spoke, imploring people not to commit violence in Scurlock’s name. Then, a protest in the Old Market began near the bar where 22-year-old Scurlock was shot.
Omaha police officers announced several warnings for protesters to leave and abide by Mayor Jean Stothert’s 8 p.m.-to-6 a.m. curfew, enacted as part of a 72-hour state of emergency declaration. The officers, many holding batons and wearing riot gear, used tear gas, pepper balls and flash canisters in attempts to move and disperse the crowd.
At least a dozen people were booked in the early morning hours of Sunday, following Saturday’s protest, while the majority were booked starting about 8:40 p.m. Sunday.
Monday night’s curfew in Council Bluffs was effective through 5 a.m. today. The city said the curfew did not prohibit residents from going to and from work, seeking medical attention and other necessary actions.
“It is not meant to meant to disrupt open businesses or travel plans,” the city said. “We are not concerned with law-abiding citizens. Please use common sense and avoid any potentially dangerous areas.”
Carmody said the number of law enforcement officers on patrol in Council Bluffs Monday night was similar to Sunday.
Citizens with concerns are asked to call 911 or 712-328-5737 for non-emergency matters.
