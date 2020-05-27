Council Bluffs’ City Hall building will open to the public June 1.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors, who had indicated in earlier discussions they would open the Pottawattamie County Courthouse to the public on the same day as City Hall, voted Tuesday to wait until June 8. The courthouse, like City Hall, has been closed since March 18.
Although he voted to approve the June 8 opening, Supervisor Chairman Justin Schultz voiced his displeasure that what he considered an agreement that city and county government offices would open at the same time had been changed.
Supervisors were told that two elected officials, County Treasurer Lea Voss and County Recorder Mark Brandenburg, had indicated they did not plan to open their offices until June 8.
During Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors session, Health Director Matt Wyant said the courthouse opening plan includes hiring two Health Department interns who will screen those wanting to enter the county facility. That screening will include a temperature check. Wyant said individuals whose temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher will not be allowed into the courthouse.
He said planning to reopen the courthouse had initially centered on opening the facility on June 1, but the interns for screening had not yet been hired or trained.
In addition to the screeners to be posted at the door, Wyant recommended that the county hire a firm to disinfect and sanitize public areas on a regular basis daily. Supervisors were told the monthly cost for sanitization would be $10,000, a cost that county officials hope will be reimbursed by federal officials along with other COVID-19-related costs.
Asked by Supervisor Scott Belt how long the county should expect to pay the added costs, Wyant said Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office has not been forthcoming in giving county officials a “heads up” on Reynolds’ plans to roll back COVID-19 mitigation guidelines.
No guidelines have been issued regarding the number of people who will be allowed to enter the Courthouse when it is opened.
Supervisors were told that officials of the Fourth Judicial District are still awaiting opening instructions from court officials in Des Moines. While some hearings could be held beginning in the third week of June, bench trials will not be scheduled before July 13; and there will be no jury trials before September.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said part of the city’s decision to open City Hall on June 1 had been based on Fourth Judicial District plans to reopen courts on that date. “But that was information we were given about three weeks ago,” he said.
Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Belt’s motion to open the courthouse June 8 and allocate funding needed for sanitization and health department interns for 30 days.
Walsh said the city has installed Plexiglas shields at all points of customer contact with city workers and has installed multiple automatic hand sanitizer stations at locations throughout the City Hall building. The building is also being sanitized three times daily by maintenance staff employees who are wiping down door knobs, handrails and public restrooms.
Walsh said those who have business in City Hall will be encouraged to wear face masks but it will not, at least at this point, be mandatory.
He said city officials considered taking the temperature of all those entering City Hall but decided against it
“Based on the information we’ve been given, about 20% of people are asymptomatic. If one in five people can spread COVID-19 without having any symptoms of having coronavirus, we didn’t think taking temperatures would accomplish what we wanted,” he said.
