Toilet paper. Just toilet paper.
That’s it. That’s all that should be flushed down the toilet, save for human waste, of course. Not paper towels, not wipes of any sort — even the ones labeled “flushable.” And of course, not diapers, feminine hygiene products, cigarettes, wrappers, towels and rags, Ramen noodles packages and more.
That’s the word from the Council Bluffs Public Works Department.
“Toilet paper is the only thing that breaks down and dissolves,” said Jeremy Noel, manager of streets and sewers for the city.
The Public Works Department said that with an influx of residents using disinfecting wipes to sanitize surfaces during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents are flushing more non-flushable items than normal. The problem is also exacerbated by the panic-buying of toilet paper that has left store shelves barren for consumers.
Noel said non-flushable items get caught in trash racks at city sewer stations, racks that catches solid items that city staff pull out and put in dumpsters. Some items don’t make it that far, building up in spots along the sewer line.
“If it starts getting up the lines, that’s when it’ll cause backups. We don’t want that,” Noel said. “That’s what we’re trying to avoid, people having sewer issues.”
Noel said Public Works runs normal maintenance on lines, jetting water to clear them, but not all sewer lines at all times.
“They need to flow on their own,” he said.
And those wipes that say they’re flushable, well, “They say flushable, but they’re a solid,” Noel said. “More like a rag when it gets to that station.”
If they make it that far and don’t cause a backup.
A full list of items that shouldn’t be flushed from the city’s “No wipes in the pipes” advisory:
- Wipes of any kind (baby, di
- sinfectant, facial, even those labeled flushable)
- Cigarettes/cigarette butts
- Condoms
- Cotton swabs/cotton balls
- Diapers
- Facial tissue
- Feminine hygiene products (tampons, etc.)
- Napkins
- Paper towels
- Sanitary napkins
- Shop towels
- Tampons and tampon applicators
- Towels/rags
- Wrappers (any packaging)
- Anything other than human waste and toilet paper
And while we’re here, we’ll add prescription drugs. The Environmental Protection Agency notes:
“In homes that use septic tanks, prescription and over-the-counter drugs flushed down the toilet can leach into the ground and seep into groundwater. In cities and towns where residences are connected to wastewater treatment plants, prescription and over-the-counter drugs poured down the sink or flushed down the toilet can pass through the treatment system and enter rivers and lakes.
“They may flow downstream to serve as sources for community drinking water supplies. Water treatment plants are generally not equipped to routinely remove medicines.”
