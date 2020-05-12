The City of Council Bluffs is hoping to open city pools by mid-June.
The city posted Monday on its Facebook page that it hopes to open city pools — Pirate Cove Water Park and Katelman Water Park — “on or around June 15, but we’re waiting on official guidance from the governor’s office.”
Throughout the next month, the city plans to hire guards, prepare facilities and work on new processes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information will be provided by the city as it becomes available.
