While Council Bluffs city pools are still operating at a limited capacity in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ll soon be offering extra services to give residents more options for fun in the sun this summer.
City pools are accepting pool party reservations beginning Saturday at 8 a.m.
Reservations are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis and must be made in-person at the pools, according to the City of Council Bluffs and Haley Harrill, assistant manager at Pirate Cove Water Park.
Parties are available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. through the first weekend of August. Parties at Katelman Water Park, 1230 16th Ave., cost $175 and parties at Pirate Cove, 915 N. 21st St., cost $200. The party cost covers up to 30 guests, but up to 50 guests can attend for an extra $3 per person. Payment is due at the time of reservation.
Pirate Cove will also be offering swim lessons starting July 6. Harrill said that they are only offering lessons for swimmer levels 4 through 7, as these classes require “very little to no” physical contact with swim instructors.
Both city pools are still operating at a 100 person maximum capacity per session, with two sessions being offered each day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. All public areas are sprayed and cleaned by pool staff between each session. Guests are required to call in for reservations 40 minutes to 48 hours prior to the session they wish to attend. The maximum number of guests per reservation is six people.
Face coverings are required when entering the facility and in locker rooms, and staff members will check the temperature of each guest as they arrive. If anyone in the party has a temperature above 100.4 degrees the entire group will not be permitted to enter.
Those without face masks can purchase one for $1 at the entrance of each pool.
Melissa Gonzalez, an Omaha mom who spent the early afternoon Thursday at Pirate Cove with her kids and some friends yesterday, said she thought things were running smoothly and professionally at the pool.
“They’re really doing things right here,” she said. “It’s nice. I wonder how things will be handled when Omaha pools open up (July 1).”
More information on COVID-19 guidelines at city pools can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov or by calling Pirate Cove at 712-328-4694 and Katelman at 712-328-4939.
— Digital Editor Susan Payne contributed to this story.
