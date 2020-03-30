The City of Council Bluffs has suspended building and rental inspections of occupied structures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The suspension is effective immediately, the city said in a release on Monday.
The suspension includes all rental inspections and building inspections on additions and alterations to existing, occupied structures. Inspections for unoccupied, new construction is not affected, the city said. The regular inspection process will resume when the threat of COVID-19 has subsided.
In place of on-site inspections, the city will accept a written statement from the licensed general contractor. The written statement must include detailed documentation, including photos, demonstrating code compliance, the city said. A Temporary Certificate of Completion will be issued, and the city will perform final inspections when COVID-19 precautions begin to be lifted
Additionally, the licensed contractors (general, plumbing, mechanical, electrical) must provide signed Hold Harmless Agreements relieving the city from any liability for the work stated as code-compliant, the city said.
New construction projects (industrial, commercial, multi-family dwellings, one and two-family dwellings, accessory structures) shall continue to follow the normal city inspection processes.
For more information, contact the city Permits and Inspections Division at 712-890-5284.
