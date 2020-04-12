CLARINDA — As a commercial insurance sales executive, Erick Schmitt depended on the art of the face to face deal. That was until four weeks ago.
Schmitt and his wife, Lilly, have lived in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas, for the past five years along with their two-year-old daughter Mila and nine-month-old daughter Ellie. A 1997 graduate of Clarinda High School, Schmitt is the son of Don and Kathy Schmitt.
“Probably three weeks ago (concerns over the spread of COVID-19) started blowing up and I knew it was going to get real. I do a lot of external face to face meetings, but now I’m being turned away. Everyone is working from home,” Schmitt said. “It’s the real deal. It’s everywhere.”
Schmitt said he was at a popular local bar March 12 for a lunch meeting. The meeting was scheduled for shortly after the noon rush, but he learned the establishment had sent many of its servers home due to the threat of the virus. Soon after, Schmitt learned the NBA, NHL and NCAA had suspended their upcoming schedules.
A wrestler for the Cardinals in high school, Schmitt said he regularly attends the NCAA wrestling championship, but had to cancel that trip. Then, when Major League Baseball delayed the start of the 2020 season, Schmitt and his family missed out on a chance to attend the opening of Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, Monday, March 23, when the Rangers were slated to play an exhibition game against the St. Louis Cardinals.
“The biggest challenge has been adjusting to the new normal. I’m a Cardinals fan and we planned to see them play Texas to open the new stadium. That is the kind of thing we get excited about. We enjoy taking the kids to the zoo or some other sort of activity for the weekend. Now, that stuff is not there,” Schmitt said.
Instead, Schmitt said he and his wife try to take their daughters out for a walk. Although it is good to see other families are also out staying active, Schmitt said new regulations regarding social distancing have even made going for a walk challenging.
“There were probably 30 kids at the local park. That defeats the purpose of social distancing. New guidelines have also been implemented where, when you are walking or running, you have to be at least six-feet away from anyone. They are only guidelines, but the people are pretty aware that, when they’re out, not to get too close,” Schmitt said.
With three grocery stores in close proximity to their home, Schmitt said he used to give no thought to running out to pick something up when the family needed it. Now, he said his family waits to go shopping and purchase everything it needs in a single trip in order to limit their exposure or potential for spreading the virus.
Besides limiting the number of trips he makes to the grocery store, Schmitt said the shopping experience has also changed. Schmitt said the entrances to one of the stores his family uses are roped off so people coming and leaving the store are separated by an appropriate distance.
Employees are on hand to sanitize the shopping carts as people exit the store. New customers are required to use a new cart that has been cleaned.
“Another thing that was different the last time I went was they had a sign of about eight items, like toilet paper, paper towels and sanitizing wipes, they were out of. You can only purchase one package of toilet paper or bottled water,” Schmitt said.
Like Clarinda, Schmitt said people are working from home as much as possible. Several businesses and retail stores have been closed to reduce the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus. Restaurants are limited to drive-through or carry-out orders.
Normally, Schmitt said it takes him 45 minutes to make the 20 mile drive from his home in Allen to downtown Dallas. On Friday, March 13, he was caught in a rain storm that typically would have extended the trip to two hours. However, he made the drive that day in only 30 minutes because so many people were already staying home.
Although, from a consumer standpoint, the experience is saving his family money since they are not going out as often, Schmitt is worried about the long term impact the virus will have on the hospitality industry.
“The hospitality industry has just been crushed. I do a lot of work with restaurants and hotels. So it will be interesting, in six to nine months, to see how this works out, who stays in business and if there is any fraud or other problems,” Schmitt said.
