Horns honking, people waving and children smiling.
This morning, teachers and staff from College View Elementary School in Council Bluffs decorated their vehicles with signs that had phrases such as “We miss you” and paraded through a number of students’ neighborhoods on the east end of town.
“We just wanted to find a way to connect with our students, in a way that’s safe to do so, just to show that we care and think about them,” said Erin Schoening, a teacher and the International Baccalaureate Primary Years coordinator at College View. “We thought this would be a fun way to do that.”
The idea came up on a staff Facebook page, where “it blew up, everybody wanted to do it,” Schoening said.
And most everybody did, with more than 30 vehicles lining the College View parking lot before the caravan got rolling, starting in the parking lot at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The event was part of an ongoing effort by area schools to stay connected to students. Schools in the state have been closed since March 17 because of COVID-19 concerns and will remain closed through mid-April, at least.
“Our teachers are reaching out through various virtual ways — Zoom email, class social media pages — just to stay connected,” said Amy Glime, principal at College View Elementary School.
At Kreft Primary School, Amy Higginbotham’s first-grade class held a videoconference and sang “Happy Birthday” to a friend.
“Video chatting and connecting between teachers, counselors and students has been huge in our district,” said Eric Knost, Lewis Central Community School District superintendent. “We have examples of this happening at every grade level, including PreK.”
And when people came to pick up meals, a T-Rex was handing out food.
St. Albert Catholic School invited people to post pictures of their pets on St. Albert’s Facebook page.
“Are your pets helping you survive at home?” a staff person asked in a post. “Let’s see your furry friends.”
In an email she sent to students and families Tuesday, Kirn Middle School Principal Kerry Newman said, “I hope you are all well and staying safe. As principal, I am missing my students and teachers. It has only been a week of quarantine, but it feels like a lifetime. I look forward to getting back to normal.”
She also relayed information about free breakfasts and lunches the district is handing out and online learning opportunities. Information about all of these things are available on the school district’s website at cb-schools.org.
And Rue Elementary teachers have also sent out messages and posted greetings on social media.
“The district has done a really great job of reaching out to students,” he said. “What’s been really hard is, when we have a break, we’ve been able to get ready for that, and we only had one day this time. So that’s really been hard for our staff.”
There was a din of excitement Thursday morning at College View ahead of the parade, with vehicles decorated with signs and words of encouragement, along with balloons. A feeling of happiness to get out and about — while keeping a distance, of course — filled the air as everyone got ready to spread a little joy.
“Do you need a balloon,” parent Rachael Jaffe asked with a smile as everyone got ready.
“It’s wonderful. Our kids miss their teachers,” said Jaffe, who has daughters in preschool and fifth grade at College View.
“They miss their teachers, they miss their friends, I love the idea of doing this,” Jaffe said. “It just keeps kids in touch. I like that it reaches out to the community. It feels very good.”
On Arnold Avenue in Council Bluffs, parents and students stood in front of their homes as the parade rolled by. Brothers Braden Young, an 11-year-old fifth-grader, and Brantley Young, a 6-year-old first-grader, said they were excited to see their teachers — some with their dogs in tow.
“I thought it was really cool how they wrote on their cars,” Braden said. “I felt like that was pretty unique and cool.”
The pair stood in their yard with their mother, Brenda Young, as vehicles rolled by.
“It was really neat that they did that for the kids,” Brenda said, noting the time off school. “They’re starting to get restless, ready to go back to school.”
Brenda listed off the precautions the family has taken, including social distancing — with the boys playing in the backyard but not with their friends in the neighborhood, “washing our hands like crazy, sanitizing everything.” She said she started working from home this week.
“It’s been a little stressful. Trying to work, homeschool, and keeping everything in tip top shape,” she said. “You do what you have to do to provide for your family.”
“It’s been an experience,” Veronica Parks said of being home with sons Tye, 7, and Jaden, 5, while she takes virtual classes in the nursing program at Iowa Western Community College, juggling course work while having the kids at home. The Parks watched the the parade at their home across from the Young household.
“It was fantastic. What a great idea,” Veronica said.
“I liked their cars,” said Tye, a first-grader.
“Yeah, they went all out,” Veronica added.
College View’s wasn’t the only school parade planned in Council Bluffs.
Staff members from Roosevelt, Franklin and Longfellow Elementary Schools planned to cruise through neighborhoods in their areas at 10 a.m. today, and Rue Elementary officials will hold a parade at 1 p.m. on Monday. Knost said Lewis Central elementary teachers are planning a car parade for next week.
“We’re calling it the Rue Crew Ride,” said Casey Moran, principal at Rue. “We’re going to try to hit up the entire attendance area our kids come from. I think the staff is going to probably have school colors hung on their vehicles, maybe some signs. It’s something to do as we’re social distancing.”
Glime said it was great to see the turnout for the ride.
“Really and truly we miss our kids, they’re the reason we do what we do,” the principal said. “This is one way we can connect with them, spread some cheer, tell them that we’re thinking of them and we want to get back to school as soon as possible.”
