Connections Area Agency on Aging is holding off on resuming congregate meals to protect the senior citizens it serves.
“While Governor (Kim) Reynolds has given consent for adult day services and senior centers to reopen amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, Connections Area Agency on Aging will not be resuming our congregate meal service in our 34 communities at this time,” CEO Kelly Butts-Elston said in a press release.
The governor’s proclamation clears the way for privately owned and independent senior centers to reopen, but none of the congregate meal sites managed by Iowa’s six Area Agencies on Aging will reopen at this time, she said.
“The coronavirus remains in all corners of our service area, and there is so much unknown about this volatile, unpredictable and highly contagious pandemic,” Butts-Elston said. “The things that we do know are that the virus can produce particularly harsh outcomes for individuals over age 65, and this demographic comprises the vast majority of our congregate meal participants."
“Please be assured that all of us here at Connections are working with state and national leaders (from public health to the business sector) to implement safety protocols and processes in anticipation for the time when we feel that we can resume the hot home-delivered and subsequent congregate meal program,” she continued. “Until then, the safety of our participants, staff and volunteers remains our key focus.”
Many seniors miss gathering with their friends, but Connections will only resume the congregate meal program when the agency is confident that it will not put people at risk, the press release stated.
For more information or assistance, call Connections toll-free at 800-432-9209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.