On Thursday, the National Consumers League, a consumer and worker advocacy organization, will host a virtual fireside chat with Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and a panel of consumer protection experts on the growing threat of scams linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The consumer watchdog organization said it aims to raise awareness in Iowa about the risk of COVID-19-related fraud and arm consumers with information they can use to spot and avoid these scams.
National Consumers League said since the pandemic began the organization, which operates the website Fraud.org, has seen an uptick in complaints about a variety of scams preying on increasingly vulnerable, financially strapped and fearful consumers. Scammers running phishing schemes, stimulus check fraud and even pet adoption scams have all been working overtime to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to defraud consumers, the organization said in a release. The National Consumers League said its experts forecast the scams will continue to increase.
The virtual fireside chat with Miller, followed by a panel discussion on resources and tips to avoid COVID-19 fraud and scams, will be held from 11 to 11:45 a.m. on Thursday. Register on EventBrite at bit.ly/315VkzP. A Youtube link to view the discussion will be provided after registration.
