Local McDonald’s offering free coffee to health care workers
The 17 McDonald’s locations owned by the Darmody family in Omaha, Gretna and Council Bluffs are offering a free coffee to area health care workers.
“We cannot thank those on the front lines of this pandemic enough,” Dustin Darmody said.
To redeem, a health care worker would present an official ID from a health care organization. The offer extends through April 30.
Iowa seeks donations of protective equipment
The Iowa Department of Public Health has asked Iowa businesses and organizations to donate extra personal protective equipment for use by health care providers.
“This an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment … are being used rapidly,” said Ken Sharp, division director of acute disease prevention, emergency response and environmental health.
Any type of health care equipment will be welcomed, especially gloves, gowns, eye protection and masks, the state said. To donate, register the available items by clicking on the “Donate PPE Here” icon on the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management website or directly on the Pottawattamie County COVID-19 Information Site.
Hotline available to counsel those in distress
A federal Disaster Distress Helpline is available to help people amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The hotline — 800-985-5990 — provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
It is staffed 24 hours a day and is sponsored by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Helpline specialists are trained to assist callers who have a range of symptoms.
Shields being installed at Family Fare, Quick Stop
SpartanNash is installing 36-inch-square, clear Plexiglas sneeze guards at its stores and shops to protect clerks and customers.
Every cashier station, deli counter, pharmacy, customer service counter and Quick Stop fuel center checkout will have the added safety measure installed by April 3.
The company operates Family Fare and Quick Stop, among other stores.
The sneeze guards will be sanitized at least every 30 minutes.
