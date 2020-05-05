Grocery stores throughout the metro area are requiring employees to wear masks while on the job to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Hy-Vee announced that all store and distribution center employees throughout its eight-state region are now required to wear masks or other facial coverings while at work in response to the evolving COVID-19 outbreak.
Hy-Vee provided masks to all employees over the past several weeks. Wearing a mask or other facial covering inside Hy-Vee stores is mandatory for employees to help protect both employees and customers.
The move is among many measures Hy-Vee said it has taken to ensure the health and well-being of its employees and customers over the past several weeks. Other efforts include temporary Plexiglas barriers installed at all check stands and pharmacy, customer service and convenience store counters; social distancing indicators on the floor wherever lines typically form in the store; one-way directional signage for all aisles; sanitation of all carts and check stand belts between each customer use; and special shopping times for those considered to most at risk for illness.
In addition, to show its gratitude to employees during this time, Hy-Vee is providing another front line employee appreciation bonus to all of its part-time and full-time store employees. The employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3.
This is the second employee appreciation bonus the company is providing to its front line employees. The other 10% bonus was on all hours worked from March 16 to April 12.
Additionally, one of the nation’s largest grocery distributor is responding, in a big way, to the request by public health officials that people wear masks when out in public.
In Iowa and Nebraska, that means that customers of Family Fare and Supermercado Nuestra Familia will have to start wearing masks unless they are medically unable to, a spokeswoman said.
SpartanNash, parent company of the two grocery chains and fifth-largest food distributor in the nation, announced that it is requiring all employees and customers to wear masks. The policy goes into effect immediately. An exception is being made for those medically unable to do so, such as asthmatics.
Spokeswoman Meredith Gremel said the policy is taking a while to communicate, which is why there has been confusion in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area. Many customers and store employees said they hadn’t heard about the requirement.
“It takes a little time to cascade this out,” Gremel said.
As of Friday, all Super Saver employees were required to wear masks, according to Marty Jarvis, director of marketing for Super Saver.
Super Saver was also taking precautions like ensuring every store is sanitized and well stocked, according to the store website at super-saver.com. Another service to help with precautions included ordering food through Instacart online so it can be left outside residents’ homes, according to the website.
“We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and we’re happy and proud to be a part of a public service right now for our customers,” Jarvis said. “We’re glad we can help.”
Aldi began requiring all store and warehouse employees to wear masks or face coverings starting on April 24, according to a press release from the grocery chain. This was asked of business partners that work or enter their facilities as well.
The release said Aldi could provide a mask, however employees are welcome to bring a face covering from home that meets CDC guidelines.
Signage and floor decals were also added to promote safe social distancing, the release said.
Fareway has also added signage and floor markings to remind customers to social distance at check stands, meat counters, produce and dairy sections.
They are also providing employees with disposable masks, along with providing training on how to use a facial mask and clean a cloth mask.
“We strongly encourage customers to follow proper hygiene and mask usage as recommended by the CDC, and we appreciate their confidence while shopping Fareway,” said Emily Toribio, Fareway Stores, Inc. corporate outreach and communications manager.
Fareway is open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for anyone in higher risk categories to shop. They also provide contactless pay options, and are working with local health partners to follow appropriate recommendations, Toribio said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is calling on people to wear masks when they can’t be certain of staying 6 feet from others, and specifically has cited grocery stores as a place to wear masks.
Douglas County (Nebraska) Health Director Adi Pour has recently called for Omaha-area residents to step up their use of masks and physical distancing given the loosening of restrictions in Nebraska.
Gremel said customers shouldn’t be surprised to see some employees without masks, because employees with medical issues are exempt, just like customers.
SpartanNash employs 19,000 people around the world and, in addition to grocery stores, runs distribution centers and is the largest food supplier to military commissaries.
The company is checking employees’ temperatures and screening them for symptoms before every shift, she said.
Costco will be requiring masks of customers effective May 4. Other stores, like Baker’s and Hy-Vee, have not issued similar policies.
Before concluding Thursday’s interview, Gremel made a request:
“Any recognition for these hard-working front-line workers is greatly appreciated,” she said. “They’re not staying at home. They’re showing up every single day, they’re making sure that families get the essential food and medicine and things they need.”
— Nancy Gaarder of Lee BHM News Service contributed to this report.
