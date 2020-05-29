As Rees Tsetsakis sat in The Salty Dog Bar and Grill in Council Bluffs Thursday with a pint of beer in front of him, he said he felt normal. And normalcy was significant to the truck driver from Tennessee who had waited two months to sit down at a bar and have a cold beer.
“It feels normal, and that feels good,” Tsetsakis said.
Bar owners and patrons in Council Bluffs raised a glass to bars reopening Thursday, and perhaps offered a glimpse at what’s to come in Omaha when bars are allowed to reopen Monday.
Iowa bars, closed since March 17 due to COVID-19, could open at 50% capacity for indoor or outdoor seating Thursday. In the Omaha area Monday, bars and lounges can reopen under the same rules that now apply to restaurants — including operating at 50% capacity, with parties spaced out by at least 6 feet.
As Tsetsakis said, the scene at many Council Bluffs bars was one of normalcy. Friends sat at tables, drank and talked. A few games of darts were had, and, at the six bars visited by a World-Herald reporter, no one wore a face mask.
Still, a few measures to combat the coronavirus could be seen. Many of the bars had rearranged seating to help customers comply with the health department’s call for six feet of distance and a few had bottles of hand sanitizer readily available.
Drue Cull, a bartender at 1892 Beer House, said games like darts and pool had been removed and tables were spread further apart.
One customer sat at the bar at 1892 at 6 p.m. Cull said business had been pretty slow since opening at 4 p.m., but he was sure things would pick up as the night went on.
Slow or busy, Cull said he’s thankful to reopen.
“It’s really good to get back to work and get in the swing of things,” he said. “We took out the pool table and games that people touch, implemented a little more table space.”
Kelsie Nelson served drinks at the BLK Squirrel. She said it was nice to be back at work.
“We’re really excited to be back, we’ve missed our customers quite a bit, and we haven’t had that face to face interaction so being able to do that is nice,” Nelson said.
A short walk away, T’z Sports Pub had to ask a few customers to wait outside to avoid going over capacity.
Owner Trent Tiessen said T’z Sports Pub had not been able to provide to-go orders or take out, but was excited to welcome customers back.
“I can’t wait to have everybody back to enjoy great weather and see everyone’s smiling faces,” Tiessen said. “Everyone that works here wanted to come back and get the ball rolling again.”
The Driftwood Inn announced via Facebook that they would open Thursday. In their statement the bar said they were excited about opening and “it’s been too long since we have seen our good friends.”
“We are more than happy to have everybody back. We’re happy to see everyone,” said bartender Amanda Silver.
— Jessica Wade is a reporter with the Omaha World-Herald.
