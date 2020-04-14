OMAHA -- The coronavirus pandemic stalled a 3-year-old Nebraska girl’s Make-A-Wish trip to Disneyland.
But another dream has come true.
Sydney Kenning, who suffers from a muscular disorder, and her family are enjoying a hot tub at their Ceresco home thanks to Make-A-Wish Nebraska partner Aqua Palace Spa and Pools of Council Bluffs.
Sydney’s parents, Samantha and Adison Kenning, realized that travel restrictions had made the Disneyland trip uncertain, so they decided on something their daughter could enjoy immediately.
Sydney’s siblings, brother Cainan, 6, and sister Kenley, 9, had a tough time with the news that the Disneyland trip was off, Samantha Kenning said. She said, however, that “we think this was actually the wish that was meant to be all along.”
Sydney was born healthy, and it wasn’t until after she turned a year old that she began showing symptoms of a muscular disorder. The family spent several months traveling to various hospitals, looking for the cause of her health issues.
She finally was diagnosed with infantile neuroaxonal dystrophy, an incurable condition.
The neurological disorder affects the part of the nerve cell that carries messages from the brain to other parts of the body. The average life span of people diagnosed with the disorder is 5 to 10 years old.
“The vast amount of energy the disease requires has made us take steps back in our careers, but has also given us everything we didn’t know we needed,” Samantha Kenning said. “Like slowing down to notice every little detail we will shortly be without.”
Sydney has always enjoyed being around water, her parents said, and heated water helps her relax and be more comfortable.
Many Make-A-Wish wishes have been put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak, said Brigette Young, Make-A-Wish Nebraska president and CEO.
“There’s no denying that we are in the midst of one of the most challenging times in Make-A-Wish history,” Young said, noting “we remain focused on our mission of granting the wish of every eligible child, and we are still here and still granting wishes. Now more than ever, we need the community to rally together to help make these wishes possible.”
To learn how to help other Make-A-Wish children, visit nebraska.wish.org.
