The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce is offering a pair of webinars this week that should help answer questions being raised by area business owners. Both webinars are open to the public and do not require chamber membership.
From noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, the chamber will host a lunch and learn webinar featuring representatives of Iowa Workforce Development and Iowa Legal Aid.
Business owners will be able to ask questions about unemployment claims, employee safety and business liability, workmen’s’ compensation and other liability concerns when reopening businesses.
Those who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the chamber website, councilbluffsiowa.com or on the chamber’s Facebook page to receive a link to the Zoom meeting.
At 1 p.m. Friday, the chamber, the city of Webster City and Advance Southwest Iowa will host a webinar conversation with Debi Durham, director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority regarding financial aid during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
As with the Thursday webinar, those who wish to participate in the webinar can register at the chamber website, www.councilbluffsiowa.com or on the chamber’s Facebook page to receive a link to the Zoom meeting.
Registrants will receive an email containing the Zoom link and an opportunity to post questions that will be asked of Durham.
