Council Bluffs has closed city buildings because of COVID-19 concerns, following the guidance of the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The city closed buildings to public access — including City Hall, Public Works, Police and Fire Department headquarters and the Recycling Center — at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
“One of our top priorities as your city government is public safety,” said Mayor Matt Walsh. “We’re doing everything we can to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus, and that includes restricting public access to city buildings. As we monitor the rapidly evolving situation, we will continue to adapt and make changes as needed to continuously protect the people of Council Bluffs.”
The Council Bluffs Recycling Center has closed and will not be accepting drop-offs until further notice.
Buildings will be closed, but many services will still be provided, and staff will continue to ensure essential services are maintained. Services will be available by phone, email, the city’s website, or special appointment. Special appointments are based on availability.
All deadlines for permits, licenses, fines, etc., have been suspended until further notice.
“Everybody’s working as usual,” Walsh said. “This move keeps our citizens from coming in, which helps the safety of both citizens and employees. It limits people being out and about, which is the intent of the social distancing. The transactional business between the city and its population, we’re trying to eliminate that.”
Walsh said an example of work that would require an in-person meeting is the building permitting process.
“This is the time of year a lot of contractors are bringing in planned to be reviewed so they can get a permit. We’ll accommodate them,” Walsh said. “We want to keep as many people working in this environment as we can.”
Walsh said the city is still looking at options as it considers how to handle City Council meetings to mitigate coronavirus concerns. The next meeting is scheduled for March 23.
Specific questions and requests for special appointments can be directed to the respective department.
• Mayor Office: 712-890-5265
• Animal Control: 712-328-4656
• Building Permits: 712-890-5284
• City Clerk: 712-890-5261
• Community Development: 712-890-5350
• Finance Department: 712-890-5303
• Fire Headquarters: 712-328-4646
• Human Resources: 712-890-5275
• Legal: 712-890-5317
• Parks and Recreation: 712-890-5291
• Police Headquarters: 712-328-4701
• Public Works: 712-890-5296
• Recycling Center: 712-890-5454
Canceled city events include the annual Eggstravaganza Easter egg hunt in Roberts Park.
Additionally, the start of adult slowpitch softball has been pushed back from April 8 to May 6, while both youth baseball and youth fast-pitch softball has been pushed from May 4 to June 1. Tee-ball and machine-pitch softball are both still set to begin on June 1.
The youth tennis camp will still be held starting June 9.
Additionally, the Council Bluffs Fire Department has suspended all building inspections, public education events and tours, while the Police Department has suspended ride-alongs.
For more information go to bit.ly/3a29Zha.
