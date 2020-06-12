City pools are scheduled to open Monday, but with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ eased restrictions announced Wednesday, the city will open the facilities for broader use and recreation.
The city announced changes to admittance and use restrictions on Thursday.
Reservations to Council Bluffs pools Katelman and Pirate Cove are required under two sessions, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Pools are required to operate with a 100-person capacity per session. No walk-ins will be admitted. Upon entry, patrons are required to have temperature checks. Temperatures above 100.4 will be denied entry.
Face coverings are required in outdoor areas and bathhouses — but not in the pool — when a 6-feet physical distance cannot be maintained. Pools have masks available for $1.
The city said patrons will be asked to leave if they do not follow all the guidelines, noting the rules were developed in conjunction with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state and county authorities.
While COVID-19 precautions are implemented, information on swim lessons and pool parties will be released by the city in the coming weeks.
The city said since restrictions are being lifted earlier than expected, it is hiring more lifeguards and cashiers. Go to bit.ly/37tghWz for more information or to apply.
To make a pool session reservation, call Katelman at 712-328-4939 or Pirate Cove at 712-328-4694.
Across the river, Omaha announced Thursday its outdoor city pools will not open this summer.
Officials are preparing to reopen the city’s three indoor pools located in community centers: Montclair, Mockingbird and Common Ground in Elkhorn, Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said at a press conference.
Those pools could open by early July, she said.
Officials also are considering reopening community centers and libraries that have been closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Stothert said that decision will be based partly on how quickly the state moves into future phases of reopening.
The mayor said it isn’t practical at this point to open the outdoor pools. It takes about two weeks to get them up and running, and with proposals to start school early this fall, they wouldn’t be in operation for long.
Many of the young people who typically fill jobs as lifeguards have likely found work elsewhere, she said.
A smaller, pared-down version of the city’s summer camp at Hummel Park also may come back this summer, Stothert said.
— Reece Ristau of the Omaha World-Herald contributed to this report.
