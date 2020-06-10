City pools in Council Bluffs will open for lap swimming beginning June 15, in accordance with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Public Health Emergency Declaration.
No swimming lessons, pool parties or family nights are available at this time, according to a release from the City of Council Bluffs.
Reservations are required at both Katelman and Pirate Cove pools, but admittance will be denied if your temperature check reads at 100.4 degrees or above. Face coverings are required, but available for purchase on-site for $1, according to the release.
From the city:
The pools will be open daily (weather permitting) beginning Monday for lap swimming only by reservation. Three swim times are available:
Session 1 — 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Session 2 — 12 to 2:30 p.m.
Session 3 — 3 to 5:30 p.m.
No walk-ins will be admitted. To make a reservation, please call Katelman at 712-328-4939 or Pirate Cove at 712-328-4694.
Reservations must be made at least 40 minutes to 48 hours in advance by phone only.
Groups of four or less are limited to one reservation per day. Do not arrive before your reservation. Admission costs $3 per person, cash or checks only due upon entry. A punch card is available for purchase at $25 for 10 swims. Limited food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.
Personal responsibility and respect for your fellow swimmers/pool staff is essential to the safety and success of the Council Bluffs pools summer season, the city said. All guests will be required to read and acknowledge the Council Bluffs city pools COVID-19 policies and procedures.
Wear a face covering when you cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distancing outdoors and in designated areas.
Follow strict physical distancing guidelines. Congregating in the pool and parking lot areas are strictly prohibited.
Stay home if you are sick or high risk. Leave immediately if you begin to show signs or symptoms of illness.
A shower with soap prior to entering the pool area will be required. It is recommended to arrive dressed in swimming attire. Do not move any chairs, they are strategically placed for social distancing.
All members of the reservations must be present before admittance. If one person in the party has a temperature above 100.4 degrees or higher, the entire reservation will be forfeited.
Additional information including reservation times, rules and FAQs can be found at: councilbluffs-ia.gov/2163/Pools.
