Operating Hours:
Open daily (weather permitting), beginning Monday for lap swimming only by reservation. Three swim times are available:
- Session 1-- 9:00-11:30
- Session 2-- 12:00-2:30
- Session 3-- 3:00-5:30
Reservations:
No walk-ins will be admitted. To make a reservation, please call Katelman at 712-328-4939 or Pirate Cove at 712-328-4694.
- Reservations must be made at least 40 minutes to 48 hours in advance
- Reservations are taken by phone only
- No more than four people per reservation
- Limit of one reservation per day
- Do not arrive before your reservation
Admission/ Payment:
Admission costs $3 per person, cash or checks only due upon entry. A punch card is available for purchase at $25 for 10 swims. Limited food and beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage permitted.
Guest Responsibilities:
Personal responsibility and respect for your fellow swimmers/pool staff is essential to the safety and success of the Council Bluffs pools summer season, the city said. All guests will be required to read and acknowledge the Council Bluffs city pools COVID-19 policies and procedures.
- Wear a face covering when you cannot maintain 6 feet of physical distancing outdoors and in designated areas
- Follow strict physical distancing guidelines
- Congregating in the pool and parking lot areas are strictly prohibited
- Stay home if you are sick or high risk
- Leave immediately if you begin to show signs or symptoms of illness
- A shower with soap prior to entering the pool area will be required. We recommend you arrive dressed in your swimming attire
- Do not move any chairs, they are strategically placed for social distancing
All members of the reservations must be present before admittance. If one person in the party has a temperature above 100.4 degrees or higher, the entire reservation will be forfeited.
