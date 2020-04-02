Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation has closed all playgrounds at city parks because of COVID-19 concerns.
Parks and trails remain open, but gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited, according to the city. The city encouraged residents to continue to "always practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others."
Pottawattamie County Conservation closed playgrounds at county parks on Tuesday.
