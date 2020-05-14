The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education approved an amendment to the district’s 2019-20 budget to cover possible overages in the support services and noninstructional program funds.
The amendment will have no impact on the school district’s levy, according to Dean Wilson, chief financial officer. It is for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
Iowa law requires school districts to pass a budget amendment if actual expenditures will exceed a functional component of the certified budget, even if the overall budget is the same or less than the certified budget, board materials stated.
The support services allotment was increased from $39,957,005 to $41,039,178, according to board materials.
“Total support services may increase due to additional facilities maintenance work and tech services costs,” Wilson said in a presentation to the board on Tuesday.
Extra work has been put into both of these areas because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for deep cleaning of facilities and the administration of online learning programs.
Noninstructional programs were increased from $5,300,000 to $5,700,000.
“Noninstructional programs is the Nutrition Fund, which may increase due to meals served for the COVID-19 closure,” Wilson said.
The district has handed out breakfasts and lunches on days when school would have met if not for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The amendment gives the district more spending authority but not more money, Wilson said. The new limits are high enough that the district won’t go over them.
“It basically gives us the authority to go up to that,” he said.
If the additional spending is needed, the funding would come from reserves or miscellaneous fees and income the district receives during the year, Wilson said.
