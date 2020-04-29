School officials in Council Bluffs Community School District are still hoping to hold a commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates.
The district is tentatively planning to have an in-person ceremony on June 20 at Wickersham Athletic Complex, said Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer. The event has become a priority after conversations principals at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools have had with seniors this spring.
“Seniors have told principals that an in-person graduation ceremony is very important to them,” she said.
The exact time and other details still need to be worked out, Ostrowski said. Social distancing rules may still be in effect at that time, which would complicate the task of determining how many guests could be allowed to attend.
“In the Mid-America Center, we’ve had the luxury of not having to limit attendance,” she said.
The ceremony would be livestreamed on You Tube so those who couldn’t attend or didn’t feel safe attending in person would be able to watch it, Ostrowski said.
“It will be somewhat different than the typical graduation,” she said.
In the meantime, school officials, families and friends are finding other ways to recognize the soon-to-be graduates. Schools and many others have posted messages congratulating seniors and thanking them for the sacrifices they have had to make.
“Congratulations to all of you,” Gloria Kennedy wrote on Thomas Jefferson’s Facebook page. “You all gave up a lot this year. You will be remembered as the class who protected this city from a horrible pandemic by your selfless act. Thank you Class of 2020!”
“Skinny Mike” Tamayo Fishmore wrote, “I’m sorry your senior year ended like this and you won’t be marching in the near future, but I congratulate you on this milestone achievement and wish you all nothing but the best for your future, for you are the key to ours.”
ALHS Athletics and Thomas Jefferson began posting senior photos and notes on Monday, and the A.L. Student Council started posting Senior Shoutouts.
“Starting today through the month of May, we will be featuring the students from the class of 2020,” an ALHS Athletics announcement read. “We encourage you to share, retweet and add photos to recognize them. Please use the hashtag #LynxSenior2020.”
Council Bluffs Schools retweeted an announcement from Thomas Jefferson:
“Thomas Jefferson would like to recognize the class of 2020. Please check throughout the day as tweets are posted recognizing our seniors” read a post from #JacketSenior2020.
Some people are “adopting” individual seniors by recognizing them on social media and giving them goodie bags or other gifts, Ostrowski said.
Today, high school principals and volunteers planned to hand out congratulatory yard signs to seniors and their families as they drove through the parking lot.
Lewis Central Community School District has rescheduled prom dance, senior awards night and graduation ceremony for July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, respectively. There’s been no word yet on graduation plans at St. Albert Catholic Schools or Heartland Christian School.
