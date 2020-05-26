Students who participate in summer school this year in Council Bluffs Community School District will see new places, “meet” new people and learn new things — virtually.
“It will all be virtual this year,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.
Sadly, students won’t be able to take classes at the Henry Doorly Zoo or take field trips to parks or museums. On the other hand, they may have an opportunity to see places they will never be able to visit, watch and listen to speakers they will never meet in person and learn things they didn’t learn last year in school. And enrollment will be unlimited.
“By doing it virtually, we may be able to serve more students,” Murillo said.
Elementary and middle school programming will be offered June 1-July 31. Elementary programming, offered to students entering grades 1-5, will focus on improving student achievement in reading, according to a description on the school district’s website. Programming for students entering grades 6-8 will be virtual lessons on English/language arts, math, science and social studies taught by the district’s own teachers.
Students will also have opportunity to watch videos featuring community partners from the Hitchcock Nature Center, Orpheum Theater, TS Bank and other local businesses and organizations, Murillo said.
“We plan to make it as engaging as possible,” she said.
Students entering ninth grade this fall will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual freshman orientation program, Leveraging Youth on the Freshman Team. LYFT is designed to make students’ transition to high school easier and get them started thinking about their high school career, the district’s website states. They will hear from teachers and staff at their new high school and learn about careers from community partners.
As always, high school students can work individually during the summer to recover credits they need in core subjects or, under some circumstances, even electives, after arranging it through a school counselor.
This year’s summer programming is made possible by a $40,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation and $10,000 in relief funds through the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, Murillo said.
“We are very grateful for the support of the Iowa West Foundation that they have (provided) over the years, because we know how important it is to prevent that summer slide,” she said.
As of Friday, more than 400 elementary students and about 150 middle school students had signed up for the Virtual Summer Learning Program, Murillo said.
High school students can sign up through May 28.
Kids & Company child care will be offered at Franklin and Hoover Elementary Schools this summer by the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, Murillo said.
“Kids & Company took a lead role in offering child care when we first closed schools to really help and support essential workers,” she said.
For more information or to register, go to the district’s website at cb-schools.org, choose Teaching & Learning from the Departments menu, then click on Summer Learning.
