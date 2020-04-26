Council Bluffs Community School District will introduce digital screenings this year for preschool.
The school district has launched a digital screening tool on its website.
Parents whose children will be 3 or 4 years old on or before Sept. 15 need to complete the application and screening . The digital screening window will be open from now to May 10. Those that miss the screening window can make an appointment for a face-to-face screening in August.
It should be noted that the process requires a 2019 federal income tax return to verify household income. If two parents filed separately, the district will need copies of both returns.
To reach the screening materials and instructions, go to https://www.cb-schools.org/Page/1396.
