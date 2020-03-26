With cancellations of local events stretching into at least April, the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau is dealing with COVID-19 as best it can.
“To say that we’re going to be setback is clearly a huge understatement,” CVB Executive Director Mark Eckman said.
Eckman listed off the “big” cancellations first — the NCAA tournament first and second round games, College World Series, and now Olympic swim trials in Omaha. Additionally, the May 2 Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting will be held without shareholders flocking to the area.
“It’s devastating to the hotel side of business, and tourism overall,” Eckman said. “(Hotel) properties are seeing huge decreases in occupancy.”
One anecdote: A hotelier told Eckman on March 13 their “property saw a loss of $300,000 in revenue.” Eckman said he’s working with hotels for additional numbers.
“We’ll get an assessment on impact in the not too distant future,” he said.
Additionally, the Competitive Robotics Enhancing and Advancing Technology Education U.S. Open Robotics Championship in March and Rumble on the River in April soccer tournament have been canceled. Eckman said the robotics tournament took up space in both the Mid-America Center and Iowa West Field House. Both events brought teams from around the region and country.
And neither plan to reschedule.
CRATE said it is not “logistically and financially” possible to hold the competition on a different date.
Arian Haddix, executive director of Rumble on the River host the Council Bluffs Soccer Club, said “we ultimately had to cancel rather than reschedule.”
Based on field availability, non-refundable fees and the unknown of when activities will resume, “we needed to save our weekends for regular season games in the event we (are) able to get in a compressed season.”
A couple of events Eckman said are still on as of Tuesday are the Midwest 8-Ball Championships pool tournament from April 22 to April 26 at the Mid-America Center and the Omaha Slumpbuster youth baseball tournament from June 11 to June 25.
“They’re really trying to make that happen,” Eckman said of the Slumpbuster. “They’re going through the process of negotiating lower hotel rates to make it more appealing.”
Eckman expressed worry about turnout for both, as in addition to the fears of the spread of coronavirus, there’s also the economic impact on countless families in the area and throughout the country.
When the “all clear” comes, Eckman said the bureau is working on plans to promote an uptick in travel by people to see family and friends.
“Come to Council Bluffs, see your family or hang with your friends, when that time is appropriate,” he said. “We’ll be making that appeal.”
