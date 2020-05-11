The Council Bluffs and Glenwood YMCA locations will open a week from today on May 18.
The YMCA of Greater Omaha announced that the locations will open with limited operations and amenities. The YMCA Health Living Center (formerly The Center), which caters to seniors and active older adults, will reopen at a yet-to-be-determined date.
The YMCA said open services and amenities at the two Iowa locations will be limited to Wellness Centers only, which includes cardio and weight equipment, free weights and walking tracks. No swimming pools, group exercise, child care, coffee or towel services will be available.
"Further amenities will be added and implemented in the near future, as health and safety restrictions warrant," YMCA officials said in a release.
The YMCA said it is making the move after COVID-19 restrictions have been loosened in Iowa. With many Nebraska restrictions still in place, Omaha locations are tentatively planning to reopen on June 1.
The YMCA said members can expect to find the following in place, upon returning to YMCA of Greater Omaha facilities:
• Facilities will operate at or below 50% occupancy at all times, on a first-come/first-serve basis.
• Only members 15 years and older will be allowed to access the facility.
• Proper social distancing will be in place, with 6-foot distance markers and some equipment and stations marked as unavailable for use.
• Water fountains will be bottle fill only.
• Y staff will adhere to safety guidelines including key staff wearing face masks.
• Additional cleaning protocols will be implemented at all facilities.
• More information on future operations will be announced in the coming weeks.
Go to metroymca.org for more information.
