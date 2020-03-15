Council Bluffs Community Schools, Lewis Central Community Schools, St. Albert Catholic Schools and Heartland Christian School will close Tuesday through March 27 out of concern for COVID-19.
In an email to district parents, Council Bluffs Superintendent Vickie Murillo said:
"After consulting with our community partners and our Board of Education officers over the past 24 hours, and as a precautionary action, I have decided to close school and all school activities beginning Tuesday, March 17 through March 27. This was not an easy decision, due to the short and long-term effects it will have on our staff, students and community. However, given the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 and the high probability of community spread in Council Bluffs, this is the right time to close.
"We have chosen to have school on Monday, our normal early-dismissal day, to allow teachers to connect with students and to provide information and learning materials to students so they have the opportunity to continue engaging in learning during the closure. Elementary students will bring home a bag with all necessary materials, including directions for accessing online materials. Students in grades 2-5 will also bring home Chromebooks and chargers. Middle and high school students will bring home Chromebooks and chargers. Specific instructions will be sent to middle and high school students via email. In addition, all materials may be accessed on the school district’s website www.cb-schools.org. While these learning activities are not required or graded, they will provide students an opportunity to continue their learning routine during the closure.
"If your child is unable to attend school on Monday, parents will be able to pick up student materials on Monday from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at your child’s school. If your child takes medication at school, you can pick it up Monday from 3:30-5:30 pm at your child’s school. The building will be closed for the remainder of the week, beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
"We will continue to discuss our plans moving forward, immediately focusing on the weeks of March 17-March 27. Beyond that, we will operate with a week-to-week mindset, and will plan to communicate with parents at least weekly. As you know, the situation is evolving daily, sometimes hourly.
"We will communicate information very soon about food availability in our community for those in need. We will establish various pick-up locations and dates/times. Providing support for all of our students and staff is always a top priority.
"Our closure also means the 21st Century after school clubs and Kids & Company School-Aged Childcare will be closed, beginning Tuesday, March 17. Please make plans for childcare in your family.
"We will continue to communicate on a regular basis with updates, and we will do our best to support our students, staff and community through this unprecedented time. We realize you may have questions about topics beyond this document - we do, too. We will continue to address these questions as they come in and share our plans with you as they develop.
"Thank you for your patience, flexibility, and understanding during this difficult time."
In an email to staff and families, Lewis Central Super Intendiant Eric Knost echoed much of what Murillo said, noting, "This will be an initial closure which will be reevaluated prior to March 27 to determine if the closure period needs to be extended. Schools will be open tomorrow, Monday, to give families some time to prepare for this decision. This will also allow our teachers the opportunity to discuss the break with their students. Students and staff who are feeling ill with any symptoms are still encouraged to stay home."
"While our state level officials are not yet recommending school closures, we believe this is inevitable. There are times when we have to think as a local community, and this situation continues to change by the hour. Due to our proximity to Omaha and their publicized community spread of the virus, the concerns have been increasing," Knost said. "Many parents are notifying us of their decision to keep their children home, and we have staff members who are worried about carrying the virus on to their vulnerable or elderly parents/family members. We also have many staff members and students who are dealing with existing health challenges, making the spread of the coronavirus even a greater concern."
"A school closure designed to minimize community spread is only an effective measure if the result is fewer people congregating in large numbers. I encourage everyone to heed this advice from our medical experts. There is no doubt that our current circumstance is packed with unfamiliar difficulties, but our response must be to rise to the occasion and practice in a selfless manner throughout this worrisome ordeal," Knost said. "Let's let common sense prevail. I know this can all be overwhelming to say the least, but we need to keep perspective. We will get beyond this, we will stay strong, and a return to normalcy will certainly remain on the horizon."
St. Albert will follow suit, canceling classes starting on Tuesday. The Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center and Kidz Kare will close starting Tuesday as well.
Heartland Christian School Executive Director Larry Gray said the school would follow the Council Bluffs plan, holding classes on Monday and canceling classes through at least March 27.
"We are in agreement," with the plan laid out by the Council Bluffs Community School District, Gray said.
-- This story is developing.
